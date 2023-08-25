Britney Reportedly Has a New Fling & Friends Are ‘Concerned’

Amid her divorce from Sam Asghari, there’s speculation that Britney Spears and Paul Richards Soliz, her housekeeper, might be dating.

Pop star Spears and Asghari, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. She announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Sam were engaged after five years of dating. “I can’t f—king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Britney and Sam married on June 9, 2022, at their home in Los Angeles, California.

The wedding was attended by around 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, as well as Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, and husband, Carter Reum. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart—who was responsible for terminating Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021—also attended the nuptials. “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told People at the time. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”

But news of Spears and Asghari’s breakup hit TMZ on August 16, 2023, after 14 months of marriage. The couple “separated after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating,” the tabloid reported. “Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ about a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him. We do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact, but we’re told Sam believed it and the two had a huge fight,” TMZ continued: “Our sources say Sam has moved out of their house and is now living in a place of his own. As one source put it, “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Now, some are concerned she’s growing too close to someone unexpected. Here’s what we know.

Is Britney Spears dating her housekeeper?

Is Britney Spears dating her housekeeper? Page Six reported on August 24, 2023, that Spears was “getting close” with her housekeeper, whom they were told is Richard Paul Soliz.

A source told the paper that he was allegedly hired about a year ago to work for the pop icon, to “clean toilets, mop floors, and pick up trash.” But the insider said they’ve formed a close bond and added, “I’m concerned.”

The source claimed Soliz was hired without a background check, which would have revealed an extensive criminal past that, upon searching his name, Page Six uncovered multiple misdemeanor charges and a felony.

In April 2014, he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace. He was also charged with child endangerment, which was dismissed due to a plea negotiation, according to court records.

In 2016, Soliz was convicted of driving without a license, while a separate charge of driving with a suspended license was dismissed due to a plea negotiation, per records Page Six also obtained. Per court records, Soliz was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in December 2022.

Hours after their split was reported, Asghari filed for divorce. According to TMZ, he asked for spousal support and attorney’s fees. The divorce documents reveal “[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.” The doc continued, “There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.”

TMZ reported that sources close to Spears and Asghari reported that Asghari told friends that he thinks that Spears cheated. “Sam has claimed Britney asked at least one staffer to shoot video of her naked, the sources told the gossip site. “Not only that, we’re told Sam believes she hooked up with at least one of the male staff members working at her home.” The sources also claimed that Asghari found footage of Spears with a male staffer in a “compromising position.”

Meanwhile, sources told Us Weekly that cheating was an unlikely factor in their breakup. “Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” a source dished. “They believe there were other issues but cheating wasn’t one of them.”

“Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney,” the source said. “They both wanted different things and they couldn’t come to an agreement on several issues such as having children.”

TMZ first reported that Spears and Asgarhi’s relationship was on the rocks. The site reported that she got in a physical fight with him and screaming matches were frequent, with things getting so “volatile” that security has had to step in.

On August 17, 2023, Asghari issued a statement to his Instagram stories regarding their breakup. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

On the other hand, Spears posted a picture of herself on a horse after news broke of their split. In the caption, she wrote that despite all the negativity surrounding her relationship, she’s in the mood for a post-breakup present. “Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!”

In May 2023, TMZ reported their relationship was “in trouble” before a film documenting her life post-conservatorship titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom. “Our sources say Sam doesn’t stay at their home much anymore and it’s especially alarming because of how she has come to rely on him,” the site reported.

