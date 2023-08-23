Fans Think Angelina Jolie’s New Mystery Tattoo Is a ‘F You’ to Brad Pitt

When blurred-out photos of her new ink were posted online, a lot of people thought Angelina Jolie shaded Brad Pitt with tattoos.

Pitt and Jolie were married in 2014 for just two years after dating for 12. She filed for divorce in 2016 and in court documents shared with CNN, more details of an alleged incident on their private jet were brought to light, purportedly taking place just five days prior to Jolie’s filing of the divorce papers.

In the section titled “Why Jolie Separated from Pitt” of her counterclaim against her ex, the document alleges Pitt got into an argument with one of their six children. When Jolie asked Pitt what was wrong, he allegedly “verbally attacked” her and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.” The document also claims “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

In response to these new allegations, Pitt’s rep emphatically denied them. They told CNN that Jolie’s “story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue.” Some of the details of the document had been reported on before with the release of a heavily redacted FBI report in August 2022.

No arrests or charges were made at the time in relation to the incident. “In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement to CNN at the time. After some fresh ink, some fans are wondering if Angelina Jolie shaded Bradd Pitt through tattoos. Here’s what we know.

Angelina Jolie’s Brad Pitt tattoos

Angelina Jolie’s Brad Pitt tattoos are… well, have nothing to do with Brad Pitt, actually. New York-based tattoo artist Mr. K shared a blurred out snap of her new ink etched into her fingers.

“@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her. Guess what she got on her palm? #angelinajolie #mrktattoo,” the caption read. Although an un-muzzed photo of her new ink has yet to be posted, many guesses thought it had something to do with Jolie’s ex-husband. “F—k. Brad,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “Had A/Brad Time.” Other followers guessed that the tattoos could be a “warning label for prospective suitors,” or “something spiritual”.

Indeed, in the comments section, the tattoo artist himself said the ink had “NOTHING” to do with her ex and on close inspection of some street-style photos of Jolie which were taken on August 20, 2023, her left hand—at the very least—features a very simple cross or wave-length shaped artwork. So maybe not as salacious as followers would like to believe.

Jolie has an estimated 16 tattoos, all with special meanings. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, she said: “I have a tattoo, ‘A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages.’ I got it when I was 20. I was with my mom one evening, and I was feeling lost. I was restless—always. I still am,” she reflected, in answer to a question about feeling misunderstood.

“We were driving to dinner, and she talked about spending time with Tennessee Williams and how much she loved his words. She told me he wrote that, about the wild at heart. We drove to a tattoo parlor, and I got it inked on my left arm. What she did for me that night was to remind me that the wild within me is alright and a part of me.”

In an interview with Vogue India in June 2020, Jolie gave a reason, albeit a vague one, for her split from Pitt. “I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision,” she said. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

Pitt, meanwhile, recently showed a collection of his own artwork at an exhibition in Finland, in collaboration with Australian musician Nick Cave and sculptor, Thomas Houseago. “It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit?” he said in an interview with Finnish broadcaster, YLE. “It was born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and … taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

Pitt told GQ in an interview in 2017 that he was drinking too much alcohol the year prior. “Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something.,” he told the magazine. “And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem.”

He also alluded to trying to overcome some toxic masculinity issues. “I grew up with a Father-knows-best/war mentality—the father is all-powerful, super strong—instead of really knowing the man and his own self-doubt and struggles,” he said. “And it’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”

Long before his marriage and eventual divorce from Jolie, Pitt’s ex E.G. Daily (whom he dated in the 80s) said he was a “really intense” person—but not for reasons you’d expect. “I think he was really intense about his work,” Daily said. “When you saw him, it was more like seething in him underneath,” she said in a clip from his True Hollywood Story episode, which aired in April 2021. “What I could feel from him was a really strong, visceral drive towards something really big.”

