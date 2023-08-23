NFL Hasn’t Even Started & Jason Kelce Just ‘Plowed’ A Player Into The Ground

With the lead-up to the 2023-2024 football season, things are already tense on the field. Jason Kelce and Zaire Franklin’s apology video made the rounds after they were involved in a brawl in the middle of practice.

On August 22, 2023, a fight ensued between Jason Kelce and Zaire Franklin in the middle of football practice. Kelce was angered with Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin knocking Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell to the ground on consecutive snaps. When it came to Franklin doing it another time, Kelce charged toward Franklin and the rest of the team followed in a fight.

“Awe shit, we have reached the climax of camp. Jason Kelce is scrapping with Zaire Franklin,” football reporter Josh Tolentino wrote on X formerly known as Twitter. “Punches thrown. Every single player is on the field in a huge scuffle. Kelce took exception to consecutive late hits from Franklin on Kenny Gainwell. Kelce plowed Franklin into the ground”

“Tensions got the better of me,” Kelce said during a press conference after the practice. “We try and keep things civil on the field, and for me, I pride myself on being a guy that sustains the emotions and level of play out there. I let my emotions get the better of me. That certainly doesn’t belong out there on the field, and a little bit ashamed that it got to that level, that I did what I did. Certainly, not happy about that.

Jason Kelce takes accountability for the brawl at the end of practice



“I let my emotions get the better of me.” pic.twitter.com/fMU2UlVDNQ — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) August 22, 2023

He continued, “I think very highly of the guys who were out there, particularly 44, Zaire. I think he’s a tremendous player. I think all of their guys up front, they brought a lot of intensity to the day, which made practice intense. I didn’t handle things properly.”

It wasn’t the first time during the practice that players from the opposing teams had to be separated. Derek Barnett knocked off the ball of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s hands leading to some shoving that “You want to play this game with emotion and intensity, but you can’t obviously let your emotion take control and cause you to do something, that’ll hurt the team in the long run,” Kelce said about head coach Nick Sirianni’s message after practice.

“You can’t be out there acting on every instinct that we have, then we’re not going to be unified, working together, and [those are] penalties that will cost us games and ultimately the season. So certainly, [Sirianni] used it as a way to say how we can’t react in situations like this.”

“I thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye before [hitting me]. But it’s all good. I’m might get a chance to look him in the eye on Thursday so we’re going to be OK.”



Colts LB Zaire Franklin on getting blindsided by Jason Kelce. pic.twitter.com/CrJ0bq2nzG — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 22, 2023

Franklin, who was raised in Philadelphia, talked about the outcome of the fight. “When you have joint practices against other organizations, sometimes your speed ain’t their speed,” Franklin said. “People get offended. That’s life.”

“Growing up in Philly, watching him for a long time — lot of respect for him. Talked to him a little bit after we played them last year. I thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye before, but it’s all good.

The Colts and Eagles will square off in the preseason finale for each team on Thursday “I might get a chance to look him in the eye Thursday, so we’ll be OK,” Franklin shrugged.

