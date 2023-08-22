It’s A [Spoiler]! The Gender Of Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s 2nd Baby, Revealed

After it was confirmed that she’s mother not once, but TWICE now, Rihanna’s second baby’s gender is a fact we’re all dying to know.

TMZ reported that Rihanna gave birth on August 3, 2023, to a baby boy—sources also confirmed the news to People. While the timing is about right, the news of the child’s sex contradicts a report made by MediaTakeOut a week prior—a site which, let’s be honest has a mixed-bag track record with this kinda stuff—when they said that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had welcomed a baby girl: “She’s a perfect spitting image of Rihanna – even down to the light eyes,” one insider told the site.

On February 12, 2023, the Barbadian singer stepped out onto the Super Bowl football field to perform a medley of all her greatest hits during the Half Time show. She was dressed in a red jumpsuit that was unzipped to the hips and secured by a belt as she dazzled the crowd from atop a floating platform.

Fans were sent into overdrive thanks to her body language on the Super Bowl Half Time Show stage; she wasn’t nearly as active as many previous Super Bowl performers and, as her performance came to a close, she appeared to rub her belly before being rushed off stage. Her representatives confirmed the news later to Rolling Stone that she was indeed expecting her second child.

What is Rihanna’s second baby’s gender?

What is Rihanna’s second baby’s gender? TMZ reported that Rihanna and ASAP welcomed a baby boy, and that his name begins with an R—keeping with the family pattern.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have another son, RZA (pronounced ree-zah) Athelson, who was born on May 13, 2022, but it took a year after he was born for the public to learn his name and it was only when Daily Mail obtained a copy of the kid’s birth certificate. A$AP confirmed the baby’s name in an Instagram post on May 14, 2022, captioning the birthday post, “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

Rihanna previously revealed that she’s not really interested in showing her baby or his name out to the public but we have been blessed with some snaps on Instagram. She told The Washington Post, “We just didn’t get around to [revealing his name ] yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with, kind of, just, like, getting it out there.” In the interview, she also revealed that the Super Bowl is the only event in which she wants to do after she gave birth. “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” she said.

Rihanna expressed her desire to raise a Black woman in an interview with Essence in 2019. “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.” She added at the time, “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

The public would also have to wait to catch a glimpse of the tike. A source told HollywoodLife on July 9, 2022, about how Rihanna is handling motherhood. “Rihanna is not quite ready to debut her baby to the world just yet,” the source said. “He’s still very young and she’s still managing the transition to motherhood.” They continued, “Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby, and she’s only let a select group of close friends and family meet him. With a few exceptions, Rihanna hasn’t been the type to share much of her personal life on social media. She is learning and taking each day as it comes but is devoted to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life and she’s taking it very seriously.”

Before the big reveal, Rihanna’s first baby was said to look a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents.

The source told the publication that Rihanna is so elated with motherhood as “becoming a mom is the best thing that’s ever happened to her. She and A$AP are settling into parenthood at her gated home in Beverly Hills Los Angeles and can’t wait to travel again and introduce their little one in person to loved ones.” The insider also explained that how Rihanna and A$AP love spending every moment with their little one. “They’re so in love. As far as I know, the couple hasn’t hired a nanny yet because they feel it’s important to bond with the baby as a family, especially during the first few weeks.”

The Fenty Beauty founder and rapper announced that they were expecting their first in January 2022. The couple posted photos of themselves in Harlem, New York City where Rihanna wore a long puffer jacket and exposed her very pregnant belly. In an interview with Vogue, she gushed over how much A$AP supported her during the pregnancy. “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

