With photos of their nuptials splashed across the internet, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s height difference—mainly because she was wearing flats—prompted somewhat of a conspiracy theory online.

Qualley, nepo baby as the daughter of actor Andie MacDowell, and Antonoff, lead singer of the rock band Bleachers, tied the knot on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in front of a plethora of celebrity guests. They’d been engaged for a little over a year after she was spotted wearing a sparkly diamond ring at Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. Qualley and Antonoff sparked romance rumors in August 2021 when fans saw them kissing in New York and later made their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in early March that same year.

Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021 that, despite her rather androgynous taste in clothing, she possesses a traditional romanticism when it comes to love and marriage. “I’ve always dreamt of getting married. There’s a girly-girl part of me that’s thought about what my wedding would be like,” she said. “And I’ve dreamt of having kids. I’m a real romantic in that way.”

Margaret Qually and Jack Antonoff’s height difference

Margaret Qually and Jack Antonoff’s height difference, if Google is to be believed, is pretty subtle. But there are conflicting reports of his height, as well.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff. Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

The search engine puts her at a taller-than-average 5’8”—though people have fiercely debated this fact on CelebrityHeights.com. One wrote: “Just finished her show MAID. She’s clearly over 5’8. She edges out her 5’8 boyfriend in real life as well, I’m absolutely find giving her 5’8 ½,” [sic] to which one replied: “She was described as 5’8 in the movie ‘the nice guys.’—while Antonoff is 5’11”. However, according to his profile page on IMDB.com, which is generally operated by the celebrity’s rep or PR team, puts him at 5’8”—some pages report he’s shorter still at 5’7”.

Photos from their wedding showing apparent height discrepancies prompted one Twitter user to write: “I interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this Jack Antonoff height conspiracy theory,” showing photos were Antonoff looks markedly shorter than his new wife—and she’s wearing flats. “There is just no way she is 5’8 and he is 5’11…someones lying and I’m pretty sure it’s not her,” another tweeted.

A follow-up tweet commented: “Jack looks taller here but he is clearly walking on old phone books,” but then replies featured images of Antonoff standing next to Taylor Swift—who’s said to be 5’11”—and they appear around the same height.

Perhaps the most hotly debated celebrity height is that of actor Jack Gyllenhaal, as there are pages upon pages of comments on CelebrityHeights.com. Radio producer Starlee Kine told talk show host Conan O’Brien that she decided to “take on the case” for herself.

“They weren’t even saying he’s short, they were arguing over whether he was 5’10 or 5’10 and 3/4, they weren’t trying to take him down, they were really obsessed with knowing the actual number,” she said during an interview in 2015. “He actually came on the show and told me how tall he was—he said he was 5’11 and a half.” She noted that CelebrityHeights.com change his page to accurately reflect hat number, but very soon, arguments began over the reliability of the source.

Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Settling the argument, once and for all (maybe?), O’Brien invited Gyllenhaal onto the stage of his talk show to measure him live and in person. “Shoes off!” the audience chanted and the result showed 5’11. So, the debate was obviously never settled and we have digressed wildly off the topic of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding, the New Jersey venue of which was swarmed by Swifties trying to get a peek at their favorite pop star. “They shut the whole street down,” one New Jersey local fumed to Page Six. “We had to be escorted just to take a photo [with the fish].”

With regards to Qualley’s relationship history, she was filming her breakout role in Netflix’s Maid at the same time she was dating Shia LaBeouf. The news of their relationship made headlines in December, just a week after his ex FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“It’s a miracle I came out alive,” Twigs told Elle. “If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straight away,” she explained on the incremental nature of his alleged abuse. “Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf].”

By January, Qualley and LaBeouf had split and when Twigs detailed her story to Elle in February, Qualley posted about it on her Instagram (which has since been deactivated). “It was important to me for her to know that I believe her—and it’s as simple as that,” Qualley told Bazaar.

