Taylor Swift Avoided a Potentially Awkward Run-In With Her Ex at a Friend’s Wedding

Close call. When Taylor Swift attended Jack Antonoff’s wedding recently, one of their mutuals was suspiciously missing from the guest list: Matty Healy, Taylor’s rumored ex. Coincidence? We think not.

Antonoff, 39, got married to actress Margaret Qualley, 28, on August 20, 2023 in New Jersey. The pair had a small yet star-studded wedding, with celebrities like Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, Mae Whitman, Sarah Ramos, and of course Swift herself, all in attendance. (As it turns out, the “Bad Blood” singer’s attendance caused quite the stir over the course of the wedding weekend, with a legion of her fans crashing the soon-to-be newlywed couple’s rehearsal dinner the night before their nuptials.)

Swift and Antonoff’s friendship goes way back: the Midnights artist, 33, reportedly met the Bleachers frontman in 2012 at the MTV European Music Awards, and the pair have remained close buds and collaborators ever since. You know who else is “great friends” with Antonoff? Matty Healy! The 1975 frontman gushed about his friendship with the producer during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in 2022, revealing that they became close after working together on his band’s album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

“Me and George [Daniel, The 1975 drummer], we’ve always been so closed [off],” Healy said at the time, before explaining that he made the rare decision to invite Antonoff into the studio with them. “And then he did. And then ever since, we were just great, great friends.”

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Fast forward to 2023, and apparently, Antonoff was the person who reintroduced Swift and Healy (the pair had met nearly a decade earlier at one of The 1975’s concerts in 2014, where they reportedly swapped numbers.) “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in May 2023.

Less than a week after ET’s report, Swift and Healy were reportedly spotted locking lips at Casa Cipriani, a members-only club in Lower Manhattan. An eyewitness told Page Six that Swift and Healy “sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge” and were seen “cuddling and kissing.” Antonoff happened to be there too, seemingly acting as a third wheel on their date in the photos obtained by Page Six.

Swift and Healy’s relationship, however, was short-lived. About a month after reports of their relationship first made headlines, a source told TMZ that the two had called it quits and Swift was “single” again. While there were some rumors that the pair might have rekindled their romance in July 2023, Swift seemed to subtly shut down the speculation when she declared herself an “independent” girly in an Instagram post over the Fourth of July weekend.

But what does all of this have to do with Antonoff’s wedding? Well, while his bestie Swift made the guest list, it’s unclear if Healy got the invite. According to a Page Six report on August 20, 2023, Healy was nowhere to be seen at the nuptials. Notably, however, Healy’s bandmate George Daniel—who has been friends with The 1975 frontman since high school—was in attendance at the wedding.

Could this be a sign that Antonoff picked a side in Swift and Healy’s breakup? We’ll let you be the judge of that. But one thing seems pretty certain. Despite any rumors, it’s probably safe to say that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy avoiding each other at a mutual friend’s wedding is proof enough that they are never, ever, getting back together.