Britney Spears Just Broke Her Silence on the ‘Pain’ of Her Divorce—She’s ‘Shocked’

Speaking out. Britney Spears responded to Sam Asghari’s divorce filing for the first time since the news of their split began making headlines—and it sounds like the pop star is still processing.

Pop singer Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, a model and actor, first met in 2016 on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” After five years of dating, Sam popped the question and Britney announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12. “I can’t f—king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing off her ring before kissing her then-fiancé. The pair went on to tie the knot in June 2022, in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, California.

Their wedding was attended by around 60 guests—including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, and Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart, who was responsible for bringing Britney’s conservatorship to an end in November 2021. However, much of Britney’s family were absent from the nuptials. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears; mother, Lynn Spears; sister, Jamie Lynn Spears; and brother, Bryan Spears, did not attend. Her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline—also skipped their mom’s big day.

Less than a year after Britney and Sam’s wedding, TMZ reported that the pair’s marriage was in “deep trouble.” Sources told the outlet in May 2023 that the couple had started having frequent fights that often escalated into screaming matches—with sources even claiming that Britney got physical with Sam.

Soon after, TMZ was the first to report that Britney and Sam broke up in August 2023 after the pop star was accused of cheating on her husband. According to divorce documents filed on August 16, Sam cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, and listed July 28 as their date of separation.

A day after his court filing, Sam issued a statement about their divorce. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote at the time. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens.”

Now, Britney is speaking her piece. Read on below for Britney Spears’ response to Sam Asghari’s divorce filing.

Britney Spears’ response to Sam Asghari divorce

Image: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection.

So, how did Britney Spears respond to Sam Asghari’s divorce filing? Two days after Sam Asghari filed for divorce, Britney Spears took to Instagram to reveal that she was still “a little shocked” about their split—but she’s not letting it destroy her.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” she began her post. “6 years is a long time to be with someone, so, I’m a little shocked, but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore, honestly. In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends, and I thank you!!!”

Britney went on to explain that while she’s been trying to “play it strong for way too long,” her life on social media is “far from reality.” She admitted she would love to open up more to her fans but it’s hard after all that she’s been through: “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses,” she explained. “If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors.”

The “Toxic” singer continued her post, making a cryptic comment about unconditional love. “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions,” she wrote, before ending her post off on a positive note. “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Courtesy of Gallery Books

For more about Britney Spears, check out her first and only memoir, The Woman in Me . The book, which is described as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” tells Britney’s story for the first time in her words. The autobiography takes readers through Britney’s career and fight for her freedom from her conservatorship in June 2021. “The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” the publisher’s description reads. “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.