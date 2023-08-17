Britney & Sam’s Breakup Now Includes Reports of Physical Abuse

He filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, and now photos of Sam Asghari’s black eye are prompting speculation that his relationship with Britney Spears sometimes turned violent.

Pop icon Spears and Asghari, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. She announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Asghari were engaged after five years of dating. “I can’t f—king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.

They married on June 9, 2022, at their home in Los Angeles, California and the wedding was attended by around 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, as well as Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, and husband, Carter Reum. Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart—who was responsible for terminating Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021—also attended the nuptials. “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told People at the time. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”

Their breakup a little over a year later has gotten complicated and messy, with accusations of infidelity and physical violence. Here’s what we know about those photos of Sam Asghari’s black eye.

Sam Asghari’s black eye

Photos of Sam Asghari’s black eye were published by TMZ. Sources told the tabloid that during their seven-year relationship that included 14 months of marriage, things allegedly got physical between Spears and her husband. More than once.

Asghari reportedly told friends Spears had “him a black eye while he was sleeping,” and that he “frequently complained about Britney getting physical with him during their 7 years together. We’re told there have been numerous fights where security has had to step in, but in one instance there was no security in sight,” per insider sources.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

“Our sources say there was one occasion where Sam says he was sleeping in their bed when Britney flew off the handle and began punching him. We’re told Sam did not strike back but was stunned as his wife pummeled him. We’re told that the alleged incident went down early this year, right around the time Sam was photographed with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm,” TMZ continued.

According to sources quoted by the site, there were “knives all over the house, including their bedroom” because Spears “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.”

On August 17, 2023, Asghari issued a statement to his Instagram stories—which expire after 24 hours. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

News of Spears and Asghari’s breakup hit TMZ on August 16, 2023. The couple “separated after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating,” the tabloid reported. “Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ about a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him. We do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact, but we’re told Sam believed it and the two had a huge fight,” TMZ continued: “Our sources say Sam has moved out of their house and is now living in a place of his own. As one source put it, “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

A day later, it was reported by multiple outlets that Asghari had indeed filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”. He reportedly asked for spousal support and legal fees, but there is a rumor that Asghari would challenge the “iron-clad prenup” that maintains her assets and property.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, “[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.” The paperwork continued: “There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.” As the tabloid noted, it’s unlikely a judge would declare the prenup invalid and one source with “direct knowledge” said Spears would write him a check and that would be the end of it.

A source commented to ET about the alleged infidelity that led to their breakup. “Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat,” the insider said. “The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.” Another source noted: “She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions.”

In May 2023, TMZ reported their relationship was “in trouble” before a film documenting her life post-conservatorship titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom. “Our sources say Sam doesn’t stay at their home much anymore and it’s especially alarming because of how she has come to rely on him,” the site reported.

TMZ reported in June 2022 that Britney and Sam signed a prenup stating that Sam wouldn’t receive any money Britney made before their wedding date if they divorced in the future.

Sam confirmed in an Instagram Story in September 2021 that he and Britney had plans to sign an “iron-clad prenup” after their engagement that month. His post came after thousands of fans, including actress Octavia Spencer, told Britney to sign a prenup before she married Sam.

“Make him sign a prenup,” Octavia commented at the time on Britney’s engagement post. In response to the comments, Sam took to his Instagram to joke about how he and Britney planned to sign a prenup to “protect his jeep and shoe collection.” He wrote, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The Prenup! Of course, we’re getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.” He accompanied his post with two laughing emojis.

