Britney Just Subtly Shaded Sam with an Old Pic After He Filed For Divorce

If she’s upset about her husband filing for divorce, she’s certainly not showing it. Britney Spears responded to Sam Asghari’s cheating rumors by sharing a throwback snap from one of their vacations together.

Britney and Sam, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. Britney announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 12, that she and Sam were engaged after five years of dating. “I can’t f—king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Britney and Sam married on June 9, 2022, at their home in Los Angeles, California.

The wedding was attended by around 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, as well as Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, and husband, Carter Reum. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart—who was responsible for terminating Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021—also attended the nuptials. “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told People at the time. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears; mother, Lynn Spears; sister, Jamie Lynn Spears; and brother, Bryan Spears, didn’t attend the wedding. Her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline—were also absent from the nuptials. “[Preston and Jayden] are happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s attorney, told People at the time. “It’s their night and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

Now that he’s filed for divorce, fans are wondering how Britney is taking the news. Here’s how she responded.

Britney Spears responds to Sam Asghari’s cheating rumors

Britney Spears responded to Sam Asghari’s cheating rumors by sharing a throwback snap to her Instagram from one of their vacations together. It’s very likely Asgarhi himself took the photo.

In the caption, she wrote that despite all the negativity surrounding her relationship, she’s in the mood for a post-breakup present. “Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!”

News of Spears and Asghari’s breakup hit TMZ on August 16, 2023, after 14 months of marriage. The couple “separated after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating,” the tabloid reported. “Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ about a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him. We do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact, but we’re told Sam believed it and the two had a huge fight,” TMZ continued: “Our sources say Sam has moved out of their house and is now living in a place of his own. As one source put it, “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

A day later, it was reported by multiple outlets that Asghari had indeed filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”. He reportedly asked for spousal support and legal fees, but there is a rumor that Asghari would challenge the “iron-clad prenup” that maintains her assets and property.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, “[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.” The paperwork continued: “There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.” As the tabloid noted, it’s unlikely a judge would declare the prenup invalid and one source with “direct knowledge” said Spears would write him a check and that would be the end of it.

A source commented to ET about the alleged infidelity that led to their breakup. “Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat,” the insider said. “The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.” Another source noted: “She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions.”

In May 2023, TMZ reported their relationship was “in trouble” before a film documenting her life post-conservatorship titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom. “Our sources say Sam doesn’t stay at their home much anymore and it’s especially alarming because of how she has come to rely on him,” the site reported.

TMZ reported in June 2022 that Britney and Sam signed a prenup stating that Sam wouldn’t receive any money Britney made before their wedding date if they divorced in the future.

Sam confirmed in an Instagram Story in September 2021 that he and Britney had plans to sign an “iron-clad prenup” after their engagement that month. His post came after thousands of fans, including actress Octavia Spencer, told Britney to sign a prenup before she married Sam.

“Make him sign a prenup,” Octavia commented at the time on Britney’s engagement post. In response to the comments, Sam took to his Instagram to joke about how he and Britney planned to sign a prenup to “protect his jeep and shoe collection.” He wrote, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The Prenup! Of course we’re getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.” He accompanied his post with two laughing emojis.

