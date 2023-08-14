Magoo, Rapper Famous For His Collaborations With Timbaland, Dead At 50

On August 14, 2023, the rap world was plunged into mourning and those catching up on the news are wondering what happened to Magoo.

There were some truly impactful losses in the entertainment industry in the first half of 2023. On July 26, news broke that Irish legend Sinéad O’Connor had died at age 56. The Irish Times was the first outlet to report that she’d passed, with a statement from her family that read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Then, on July 31, 2023, Euphoria fans were devastated to learn that Angus Cloud, the actor that played Fezco in the HBO teen drama series, had died at age 25. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement from his family said.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” They concluded: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Now, hip-hop fans are grieving. Here’s what happened to Magoo and it’s all the more devastating as hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary.

What happened to Magoo?

What happened to Magoo? The rapper, best known for his collaborations with Timbaland, died at age 50. The musician, real name Melvin Barcliff, is believed to have passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, with no cause of death known at the time of reporting.

Barcliff is best known for the lyrics on late ’90s and early 2000s hits such “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” “Beep Me 911” and “Drop.” He also worked closely alongside Timbaland as a producer.

Singer Ginuwine lamented the loss of his comrade on social media. “I don’t even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha , I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there . I’m truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences,” he wrote.

In a rare interview with YouKnowIGotSoul.com, Magoo reflected on working with hip hop greats like Missy Elliot and the early days of Pharrell Williams in The Neptunes. “When I heard what Pharrell was doing with Chad and Shay, I was like ‘These dudes are just different’. I always had the upmost respect for them because I saw them being themselves,” he said.

“They were unapologetically being themselves. It wasn’t an image. I was like, ‘That is what a great group does’. Sometimes it’s not good enough, but when it is then it becomes N.E.R.D. They set the bar really high and I learned that from hearing what Pharrell and Chad did. It made me realize ‘Just say what you feel and don’t be afraid to try new things’.”

He also said that, while his debut album Welcome To Our World ended up selling million copies, it didn’t feel like success to him. “To be honest, I never really got a chance to enjoy the success because it came at a cost. I remember going to see my nieces one time and I had seen how big they had got, it was all just a blur. The video shoots and the flying, I never really got the chance to digest this success. Still to this day, I can tell someone we sold 1.6 millions and I have a platinum single too.”

He continued: “A lot of people go their whole career without having 25 percent of that and I’ve been blessed to have it, but I never got a chance to enjoy it,” he said. “I’m going to keep it real, I didn’t enjoy any of that. I never felt like me and Tim got a chance to enjoy our early years and it never even felt like we were this million-selling group. Not just from a financial standpoint, but more so because you’re always working. You go from that album and then they want another one and then you have people trying to rip you apart. I didn’t get a chance to enjoy that.”

