Dwayne Johnson Is ‘Heartbroken’ By Maui Wildfires—Here’s How You Can Help

Sending love. Dwayne Johnson sent a message of encouragement to Maui residents on Instagram. The Black Adam star took to Instagram to talk about the Hawaiian natural disaster.

“I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands – our island of Maui,” he said in a video message on his account with over 300 million followers. The actor spent part of his childhood in Hawaii. “And I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too.”

Johnson went on to thank the first responders, health care teams, and “local heroes.” “All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time. Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong,” he wrote in the caption.

The death toll of the devastating fires reached over 95. According to the Associated Press, it is the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, surpassing the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed 85. “There’s very little left there,” Gov. Josh Green said, holding up a map of the area titled “Buildings Damaged in Maui Wildfires Lahaina Area.” The estimated damage from the fires is close to $6 billion.

“I will tell you this, as a physician, it is a harrowing sight in Maui,” Green said. “When those providers, the police and this division, do come across scenes in houses or businesses it is very difficult for them because they know, ultimately, they will be sharing with our people that there have been more fatalities. I do expect the numbers to rise.”

Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, also spoke out about tourism during the disaster on his Instagram. “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” he wrote. “Do not travel. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

He also posted several posts dedicated to mutual aid and relief for Maui residents. “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires. ❗️Link in our bio to organizations that are helping,” he wrote.

Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac shared that his restaurant in Lahaina had been destroyed in Maui. “MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, who own a house in Maui, sent their support as well. “I have no words,” Carlos wrote on his Instagram Story. “Pray for Maui. Alexa and I are working with teams to find the best way for you all to help our community.”

Oprah vowed to make a large donation to those affected by the Maui wildfires. “You know what this week has taught me is that when you don’t know what to do…you do whatever you can,” Winfrey said in a clip she posted on Instagam. “I went to visit one of the big shelters here at the War Memorial [Stadium] and asked people what it is they needed and then went shopping for some things, some, you know, basic things like towels and sheets and shampoo and other necessities.”

“And at some point, I will make a major donation after all of the smoke and ash have settled here and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like,” she promised.

Here’s a list of organizations and mutual aid that helps Hawaii residents who are affected by the Maui wildfires.

Maui Strong Fund: “The Maui Strong Fund was created to provide community resilience with resources for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery,” the Hawaii Community Foundation says on its website. “The fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui.”

Maui Rapid Response: “An ahupua’a based citizen disaster response team. Real Time Links to Resources and Needs for the people by the people,” the mutual aid Instagram’s description says.

Council For Native Hawaiian Advancement: The organization and other community businesses will match up to $1.5 Million in donations for ʻohana impacted by the devastating wildfires on Maui.

Help Maui Families: Partnering with ACT BLUE to send funds directly to Maui families in need.

Maui Food Bank: The food bank has asked that phone and email requests remain limited, and directed those looking to help to continue checking its website for updates on the latest relief efforts.

Maui Fire Relief Fund: Run by United Way who has been helping the island since 1919.

Maui Red Cross: Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

World Central Kitchen: Founded by chef José Andrés, WCK has been delivering meals to first responders and those who are devastated by the fires on Maui and the Big Island.

Salvation Army: Providing meals and relief to those in Lahaina

