Kyle, who has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Season 1, and Mauricio married on January 20, 1996. Mauricio was Kyle’s second husband after her marriage to her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, in 1988. Kyle and Guraish, who share a daughter Farrah Brittany, separated in 1990 and divorced in 1992.

Kyle and Mauricio welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alexia, in 1996. Their second child, a daughter named Sophia, was born in 2000. Their third and final child, a daughter named Portia, was born in 2008. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Kyle and Mauricio talked about the pressure The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills put on their marriage. “If you can survive a marriage on reality TV, you can survive at all,” Mauricio said. “There’s no question.”

Kyle added, “It’s certainly not what we expected. I mean, I was an actor all my life and my family had been in the public eye, but we never expected this turn. I never expected to do reality television and what that would do to our lives. But we definitely face some challenges, because I think that when you have something great — and people see how happy you are — the more they kind of come after it. So, you know, people always say to me, ‘You should write a book on how to have the best relationship.’ As soon as I do that, people want to come after me. So now it’s like, you get more protective, but it’s definitely made us stronger. We’ve learned just to be even more protective of our relationship and appreciate it.”

Mauricio Umansky’s reaction to ex-Kyle Richards’ music video with support, which is nice. Kyle started in Morgan Wade’s steamy clip for “Fall In Love With Me” after she and the country singer sparked dating rumors in June 2023.

Instagram account @RealityFace16 created an Instagram Story highlights compilation with alleged evidence of their relationship. Among the evidence were Kyle and Morgan’s matching heart tattoos, which Kyle called special on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion. “This heart is..umm a heart and it means something to me,” Kyle said. @RealityFace16 also referenced an Instagram Live Kyle and Morgan did with Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, who said, “We have a little secret,” which the account believed to be a relationship between Kyle and Morgan.

When she was confronted by the paparazzi about her relationship with Morgan, Kyle said, “We are very good friends.” She was asked if it was “just a rumor,” she responded a “yes.” She was also asked about her and Morgan’s matching tattoos when she pointed out that she and Brandi Mellencamp also had matching tattoos. “[Wade’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with,” she said.

In another paparazzi video, she said that she’s not dating Morgan Wade, but she’s “not single.” She also exclaimed, “I’m not divorced!” when the paparazzo asked if she’s going to have a fun summer as a divorcee. She also told the paparazzi to see their joint statement on Instagram.

News broke of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation on July 3, 2023. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source told People at the time.

While infidelity—between Kyle and Morgan—was rumored to be the cause of their split, Kyle and Mauricio responded to those rumors in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts on July 4, 2023, in which they also denied they were divorcing. “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the statement read.

“The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Mauricio had responded to rumors he cheated on Kyle in an earlier incident, during an episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in April 2023. “We’re not getting divorced,” he said. “I mean, it’s so dumb.”

He also confirmed that rumors he cheated on Kyle were a storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.. “That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” he said. “So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.” He continued, “It was addressed by the girls. They bought it up. They really bought it up to Kyle.”

He also told the podcast that the storyline “kind of sucked” because Kyle’s RHOBH co-stars knew “what’s actually going on” but chose to give screentime to the rumors. “In order to be on these shows, you got to grow some thick skin,” he said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock.

