Rihanna Just Reportedly Gave Birth to Her 2nd Baby With A$AP Rocky

The queen has given birth! Rihanna’s baby is finally here. The “Umbrella” musician reportedly gave birth after the best pregnancy announcement on Earth at the Super Bowl a couple of months ago.

According to MediaTakeOut, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their second child in news published on August 9, 2023. It’s a girl, apparently! “She’s a perfect spitting image of Rihanna – even down to the light eyes,” one insider told the site.

On February 12, 2023, the Barbadian singer stepped out onto the football field to perform a medley of all her greatest hits during the Half Time show. She was dressed in a red jumpsuit that was unzipped to the hips and secured by a belt as she dazzled the crowd from atop a floating platform. Her body shape coupled with the fact that she wasn’t super active on stage led thousands of viewers to suspect she was expecting her second child. Her representatives confirmed the news to Rolling Stone that she’s expecting her second child. Fans were sent into overdrive thanks to her body language on the Super Bowl Half Time Show stage; she wasn’t nearly as active as many previous Super Bowl performers and, as her performance came to a close, she appeared to rub her belly before being rushed off stage.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a son, RZA Athelson who was born on May 13, 2022. Rihanna also expressed her desire to raise a Black woman in an interview with Essence in 2019. “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.” She added at the time, “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”