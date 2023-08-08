Riley Keough’s Baby’s Name Is A Sweet & Unusual Tribute to Elvis

It’s a fact she’s been keeping close to her chest for a whole year, quite the achievement for someone so famous. But we finally know Riley Keough’s baby’s name.

Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen secretly welcomed their first child in August 2022, to be confirmed by People on January 22, 2023. We didn’t have many details at the time, but we did learn it was a girl thanks to Smith-Petersen’s moving speech at a memorial service for Keough’s mom, Lisa Marie Presley, who died at age 54.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart,” said Smith-Petersen reading the words of his wife, who starred in Prime Video’s adaptation of the bestselling novel Daisy Jones & The Six.

Keough is Lisa Marie Presley’s first child and eldest daughter with her first husband, Danny Keough, which makes her Elvis Presley’s granddaughter. She was born on May 29, 1989, at the Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Lisa Marie and Danny married in 1988 and divorced in 1994 when Keough was 6 years old. She spent most of her childhood between California, where Lisa Marie lived, and Hawaii, where Danny lived. “I grew up very privileged with my mother,” Keough told The Guardian in 2017. “But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments. He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money.”

Riley Keough’s baby’s name

Riley Keough’s baby’s name is a sweet tribute to a few family members. In the cover story for Vanity Fair’s September 2023 issue, she introduced her daughter.

“This is Tupelo,” she said, which is a sweet tribute to Elvis as it’s the name of the Mississippi city where he was born. “It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie. I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family—it’s not like Memphis or something.’ Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ But it’s fine.” Tupelo’s middle name is also a nod to Keough’s late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

Getty Images

Keough also confirmed that the baby was born via surrogate due to a previously undisclosed medical condition. “I have Lyme disease,” she told the magazine, without going into details about her symptoms but it can be a debilitating condition. “I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people,” she said of surrogacy. “I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff.” On whether Tupelo looks like her mother or father, Keough said: “She’s literally like someone shrunk my husband and that’s our baby.”

While it’s all still new to her, Keough said she’s passionate about being the best mother she can be. “This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right,” she said. “I don’t think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be. That’s…Very important to me.”

The feature comes after a settlement battle over her mother’s estate with her grandmother, Priscilla. According to Entertainment Tonight and court documents filed in Los Angeles on June 12, 2023, Keough reached a settlement with her grandmother, Priscilla. The settlement terms will see the Daisy Jones & The Six actor serve as the sole trustee of her mother’s estate and the sub-trusts for her sisters, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Priscilla will also receive a lump sum, one-time payment from the Trust for an undisclosed amount and she was removed as trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate on May 11, 2023. According to People, Keough’s attorney, Justin Gold, wrote: “In settling the claims pending in Priscilla’s Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa’s wishes and not in the best interests of the family.”

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

After Lisa Marie’s death in 2023, Graceland and her trust were inherited by her daughters, Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood, a representative for Graceland confirmed to People. Lisa Marie shared Riley with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, whom she divorced in 1994. She shared twins Harper and Finley with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, whom she separated from in 2016 and divorced in 2021. Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough, whom she shared with Danny, died by suicide in 2020. He was 27 years old.

The matter has escalated within the family according to a source via Entertainment Tonight on February 16, 2023. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers,” the source shared. The source added that while “they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately.”

