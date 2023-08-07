Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex-Husband With New Lyrics To “Piece By Piece”

After her finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s lyrics to “Piece by Piece” were changed to something more empowering.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share two children together: a 7-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a 5-year-old son, Remington Alexander. In September 2021, the Kelly Clarkson Show host was officially declared legally single.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly when Clarkson filed for divorce, the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s split from Blackstock was a “long time” coming. “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time,” the insider said at the time. “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show and is the star of another hit show The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

The American Idol alum was reportedly worried “that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle” before their split. “The marriage was really, really awful at the end. Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer,” the source added. “She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.”

Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece” lyrics – new

Image: zz/KGC-11/STAR MAX/IPx.

“Piece by Piece” was originally a song about how Blackstock was different from Clarkson’s own father, who was absent from most of her life. “But piece by piece, he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know,” Clarkson sang in the original song, which was released in 2015.

“This song I initially wrote was just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go, ‘Piece by Piece,’” Clarkson told the audience at her Las Vegas show on Saturday, August 5, per Us Weekly.

During this live performance, Clarkson changed the above mentions of “he” to “I,” singing, “I collected me up” and “I filled the holes,” remarking on her ability to pick herself up after heartbreak. And instead of proclaiming, “He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me,” Clarkson sang, “I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me.”

According to The Blast, Clarkson’s divorce settlement will require her to contribute a one-time, tax-free payment of $1,326,161 million to her ex-husband—along with ongoing monthly child support payments of $45,601 for their two children. The former couple have officially agreed to share joint custody of their kids, though they will live primarily with Clarkson in Los Angeles. As part of their agreement, the children will be expected to fly private to visit their father in Montana, where he continues to live and was granted residence at Clarkson’s ranch property until at least June 2022. Clarkson agreed to have both of her children vaccinated against COVID-19 given their “travel back and forth to see their father out of state,” and she will also be expected to pay a $50,000 “reimbursement” to her ex-husband to fund her kids’ travels.

Blackstock, for his part, will be expected to pay Clarkson $2,000 per month in rent until he finds a new home. However, he will also be receiving a reported $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024. This amount is slightly less than the previously reported $150,000 per month that Clarkson was initially expected to pay in 2021. Aside from these spousal and child support payments, Clarkson and Blackstock have also split up a number of their other shared assets, including cars, family pets, livestock and other vehicles from their time in Montana.

Image: David Becker/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece By Piece” lyrics – original

And all I remember is your back

Walking towards the airport, leaving us all in your past

I traveled fifteen hundred miles to see you

Begged you to want me, but you didn’t want to

But piece by piece, he collected me up

Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah

Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me

At six years old and you know

He never walks away

He never asks for money

He takes care of me

He loves me

Piece by piece, he restored my faith

That a man can be kind and a father could stay

And all of your words fall flat

I made something of myself and now you wanna come back

But your love, it isn’t free, it has to be earned

Back then I didn’t have anything you needed, so I was worthless

But piece by piece, he collected me up

Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah

Piece by piece he filled the holes that you burned in me

At six years old and you know

He never walks away

He never asks for money

He takes care of me

‘Cause he loves me

Piece by piece, he restored my faith

That a man can be kind and a father could stay

Piece by piece

Piece by piece

Piece by piece

Piece by piece

Piece by piece

Piece by piece

Piece by piece, I fell far from the tree

I will never leave her like you left me

And she will never have to wonder her worth

Because unlike you, I’m gonna put her first and you know

He’ll never walk away

He’ll never break her heart

He’ll take care of things, he’ll love her

Piece by piece, he restored my faith

That a man can be kind and the father should be great

Piece by piece

Piece by piece

Piece by piece

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.