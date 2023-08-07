They were married for 11 years and have two children together, but after news broke of his alleged infidelity, the answer to the question of why did Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied break up should come as no surprise.

The couple met in 2010 on the set of the critically acclaimed Black Swan and were married on August 4, 2012. They share two children, son Aleph, born June 17, 2011, and daughter Amalia, born February 2, 2017. On their 10th wedding anniversary, Portman shared a tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…” On his own Instagram Story, Millepied shared another photo and wrote, “10 years today!” with a wedding ring emoji.

After Black Swan, Portman and Millepied collaborated again on her 2018 film Vox Lux. She told People at the time: “It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time,” she said. “So it was very convenient that he knew me so well and that he’s as talented as he is.” She continued, “It was fun to get to watch him create because I don’t often watch him in the studio. Just to see the ease and the expertise that he has, and of course with different kinds of dance too, was really, really stunning.”

During an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Portman described what it was like working on Black Swan, which is undoubtedly one of her more physically demanding roles to date. “I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. “… He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’” Here’s everything we know about why Natalie Portman and her husband broke up.

Why did Natalie Portman and her husband break up?

Why did Natalie Portman and her husband break up? According to outlets, Portman and Millepied tried to mend their relationship after his affair but those attempts were unsuccessful. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider told Us Weekly in an article published on August 7, 2023.

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman. Getty Images Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

On the day of what would’ve been their 11th wedding anniversary, Portman was spotted without her wedding ring. She was photographed arriving at the Angel City Equity Summit — an event for her National Women’s Soccer League team, Angel City FC — at the Sydney Opera House on August 4.

When news of his affair broke in June 2023 concerning Millepied and Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist, multiple sources told Us Weekly, that Portman initially thought the relationship could be repaired. “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” said the source, adding that Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in her husband to ensure that their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.”

Another source added that she “doesn’t know” whether they will repair their relationship. “Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” the source explains, noting that Millepied “regrets” his actions. While a source told People that Portman is keeping her feelings private. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy,” added the source.

A week after the news made headlines, Page Six obtained pictures of Portman and Millepied with their kids in a park and described Portman as “distressed” while having a conversation with her husband. (See the photos here) But then again, she could’ve been making those expressions after finding out that the paparazzi were following her.

According to a source who spoke to RadarOnline, Portman’s friends were truly shocked by his infidelity. “Natalie’s friends and colleagues are appalled he’d treat her like this and are giving Benjamin an extremely wide berth,” the insider shared. “Natalie found out her husband was allegedly cheating about three months ago, He begged for forgiveness and is so very sorry and ashamed and she’s giving him another chance. Natalie’s very brave and wants the marriage to work, but it will take years of therapy to overcome the trust issues.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.