Meghan Markle’s Instagram Leaked—Where to Follow Her Secret Account

She may have closed her personal accounts shortly after her romance with Prince Harry went public, but Meghan Markle’s Instagram is back. We can only hope her defunct lifestyle website The Tig is next up for resurrection.

Before her relationship with Harry went public, Meghan had amassed three million followers, sharing the kind of content you’d expect from celebrities and average Joes alike: hikes with friends, food, and her dog, Guy. As the star of the hit TV show Suits, she shared candid red-carpet snaps with co-stars at premieres, too. But her impending life as a member of the British royal family meant that she had to play by their rules. The only social media presence she was allowed was a joint account with Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William @KensingtonRoyal, but she had zero control over that.

But more than two years after the drama of stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, Markle revealed during an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut in August 2022: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram.” Now she has and we have all the details on Meghan Markle’s Instagram.

Meghan Markle’s Instagram handle is super simple, we have to wonder what hoops she had to jump through to get it. You’ll find the former Duchess of Sussex at @meghan and, at time of writing, she’s already amassed over 30,000 followers despite having not posted anything. A source told Page Six: “Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her Archetypes podcast, so it’s just sitting there now.”

It marks her return to social media after having to quit it shortly after her romance with Prince Harry went public and had to deal with the British royal family breathing down their necks. Markle told The Cut in August: “It was a big adjustment—a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she said, describing how strictly her public image was controlled. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she said. The Royal Rota is another name for the British tabloids which were particularly brutal, if not downright racist, in their coverage of Meghan when her relationship with Harry was made public.

Meghan also references racist comments toward her children with Harry: son Archie, and daughter Lilibet. “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she told The Cut.

Meghan Markle on quitting social media

Meghan Markle has spoken previously about having to quit social media. In October 2020, she spoke with Fortune for its Most Powerful Next Gen Summit, revealing why she’d largely avoided online discourse.

“For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time,” she said, as People reported. “I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down, and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn’t managed by us—that was a whole team—and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have.” She continued: “I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful for me.”

“I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with [social media],” the then-Duchess of Sussex shared. “And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction like many others. There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user.”

She also talked about exercising her voice, something which she had been unable to use—at least, in an unfiltered manner—since becoming a senior member of the royal family. “Your voice matters,” she said. “You realize it more when you are not able to exercise it. Regardless of my experience over the last few years compared to anyone’s experience, you can’t take for granted the ability you have as a woman to be able to be heard, and now with the platform that people have on social media to actually have that voice heard for a larger audience, I think it’s a huge responsibility.”

Indeed, on October 12, 2022, the Duchess opened up about being the “most trolled person in the world in 2019” on the Teenager Therapy podcast. “I’m told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” she shared. “Now, eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave with the baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and just churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable.”

Meghan and Harry distanced themselves from royal life beginning in January 2020 when they announced—on Instagram, funnily enough—that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they said in a statement at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Since their departure, Meghan started her own podcast called Archetypes. According to Forbes, the former royal couple signed a contract worth $18 million in December 2020 for a three-year podcast deal with Spotify. “On Archetypes, you’ve listened to others tell their stories—now, Archewell Foundation is encouraging you to share your experience with archetypes, learn how they impact our lives, and take action,” the description for the podcast read.

In June 2023, however, Spotify dropped the podcast and seemingly their contract along with it. A joint statement from the couple’s company, Archewell, and the audio streamer said they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” per the New York Post published on June 15, 2023.

