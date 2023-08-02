It was a relationship that no one saw coming and on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, a report suggested that he’d “dumped” her after seven months of dating. So, did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet actually break up?

On April 6, 2023, celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip that claimed “multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.” A week later, another gossip site chimed in and provided evidence that they could be dating or seeing each other. TMZ captured pictures of Jenner’s car driving into Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills. To add onto things, a source told People that Jenner and Chalamet “are hanging out and getting to know each other.” TMZ later reported that her car was spotted outside his house—it must’ve been after their taco date mentioned above. “Kylie wasn’t sightseeing either … her car pulled in from the road and drove straight up the winding driveway … in other words, she knew exactly where she was going,” the site reported. They were spotted speaking to each other at Paris Fashion Week in a now-viral video of the moment, but this is the first time she’d been photographed at his place.

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet break up?

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet break up? It’s hard to say because there have been conflicting reports on the matter. Life&Style reported on August 2, 2023, that the couple had called it quits.

“She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” the anonymous source told the publication, before adding, “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.” The rag also added that the insider suggested he was using her for publicity ahead of his Wonka movie, slated for release in late 2023. “Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting,” the source added. “Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family.”

Courtesy: Michael Buckner for Variety

But TMZ hit back with their own report and the idea that he had dumped her “couldn’t be further from the truth,” the site wrote. “We’ve spoken to multiple sources close to the couple who tell us just because Kylie and the Wonka star haven’t been seen together in public doesn’t mean they’ve split. Our sources say everything is cool between the two, they’re still an item, and ‘any reports that say otherwise are false.’ Another source warned fans, ‘not to believe everything they read’.”

On April 14, 2023, TMZ published paparazzi photos of Jenner and Chalamet supposedly on a low-key date in Santa Monica. “Here’s the deal, Timothée was at an art show last Friday in Santa Monica … and appeared to be waiting out front for a ride, which is when Kylie’s Lincoln Navigator pulled up with her security guards in the front seat,” the tabloid reported. “We’re told the actor quickly jumped in the back of her ride, while one of Kylie’s guards drove Timothee’s Escalade behind them. The cars ended up next door at L.A. staple Tito’s Tacos, with Kylie’s team getting food and bringing it to the back seat—where Timothée and Kylie were sitting.”

Us Weekly published quotes from an anonymous source that said the couple is hanging out but it’s only casual at this stage. “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” a source told the magazine. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

The source added: “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Getty.

A source confirmed to ET the following day that Chalamet and Jenner are indeed dating. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source said. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

They have decided not to go public yet, nor have they decided to attend any events publicly and that includes Coachella 2023. “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella,” the source explained, “and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”

Us Weekly reported that the twosome are talking to each other every day. “Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile.”

The source continued, saying that they’re looking to the future. “Kylie is definitely open to seeing Timothée again, but she’s letting him take the lead. She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him, the insider shared. “At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her.”

On June 1, 2023, Page Six obtained photographs of Jenner and Chalamet together for the first time (see the photos here), hanging out at a low-key family barbecue. Jenner’s sister Kendall and Chalamet’s sibling, actress Pauline Chalamet, were seen mingling happily.

According to paparazzi, who have been keeping a keen eye on the rumored couple’s movements for weeks, Jenner has been staying at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion “upwards of six days a week,” sparking gossip that they’ve even moved in together.

The Mega Agency.

In what initially looked like your run-of-the-mill Instagram photo dump published by Kylie on June 14, 2023, there’s a photo in which Kylie is holding her baby boy on her hip, with one hand on top of her pinned-up hair. That’s where a few eagle-eyed fans noticed a small “hickey” on the side of her neck. “Am I the only one who peeps the hickey,” asked one fan Jenner’s Instagram comments section, to which another user replied, “what r [sic] they 12? .”

“Uhm ms kylie, we see that hickey,” added another. “Is that a hickey on pic #5,” commented a third user. “hickies on her neck,” wrote a fourth. Obviously, we won’t ever know for sure if it is, because neither of them has commented publicly on the relationship themselves.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.