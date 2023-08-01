A Fan Reported Cardi B For Battery After That Microphone Video

After footage of her throwing a microphone at a fan over the last weekend of July, a lot of people are wondering who threw a drink at Cardi B to cause such a strong reaction from the rapper.

It’s the latest in a string of things being thrown at live performers, though some fans are debating whether Cardi actually encouraged the crowd to splash water on her because it had reached a sweltering 98 degrees in Las Vegas on the day she was performing.

Bebe Rexha had to have stitches after a fan pelted her with a cellphone while performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan in late June 2023 and a 27-year-old was charged. He told police officers: “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.” Kelsea Ballerini, meanwhile, was hit in the face with a bracelet during a gig in Idaho later that same month, Drake also had a phone thrown at him during a cover of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious” on July 6, 2023—he got away unscathed—and Pink was left flummoxed when a fan seemingly threw human ashes to her during a gig in London. Here’s everything we know about who threw a drink at Cardi B and the ramifications.

Who threw a drink at Cardi B?

We’re not 100 percent sure who threw a drink at Cardi B but there are questions as to whether it was the same person that copped a microphone to the face in response.

This shows a different angle of Cardi B throwing 🎤 🥴



pic.twitter.com/eJFTyIcFIc — 𝘴​᭙​ꫀ​ꫀ𝓽 ​ᥴꪖ𝘳​ꪑ​ꫀꪶ (@SweetCarmel77) July 31, 2023

This might cause a problem for the rapper down the line, because Las Vegas police received a report of battery against the rapper from someone who may not have thrown the beverage at Cardi to begin with, meaning it was potentially an innocent bystander that suffered (though nothing has been clarified at this point).

According to TMZ, Cardi was later listed as a “battery suspect”. The tabloid reported: “The woman who was struck by Cardi’s mic when she hurled it into the crowd at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday … went to Las Vegas Metro PD the next day to report the incident,” the site reported. “She told police she’d been struck by an item — the microphone — thrown from the stage. Of course, the whole incident was captured on cameras during Cardi’s show.”

According to Variety: “On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the LVMPD stated. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.” No arrests or anything else of that nature have been made.

In a now-viral collection of videos circulating online, Cardi is performing her hit “Bodak Yellow” and can be seen looking surprised when a drink is thrown in her direction. In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the front-row attendee, who security seemingly escorted away. In some videos, the woman who threw the drink at Cardi can be heard apologizing immediately, then escorted out by security.

A second clip of the viral incident provides more context, with Cardi asking the crowd to give her some water given the soaring temperatures in Vegas. “Give me some water,” the rapper told crew members, as her DJ instructed the crowd to “splash her down.” She then asked—though it’s unclear whether she meant the crowd or her crew—“Splash me down,” and fans obliged, throwing water toward the performer. “That s—t feel good. Put that s—t in my p—y, bitch. Come on.” Another clip on social media taken at the end of the show showed Cardi explaining the incident. “I don’t wanna look that ghetto, bitch. I said splash my p—y, not my face, bitch.”

Cardi B. Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Since the incident, another video of Cardi B hurling a microphone at someone has emerged—on the same day, no less—but this time her DJ was the target. The footage, captured by TikTok user @kfen777, shows Cardi B throwing the microphone in apparent frustration while ticker tape falls around her. The person who captured the video said the DJ had repeatedly cut short the rapper’s songs.

Cardi has also clashed with fans before. In 2022, she deleted her social media accounts after fans expressed disappointment that she didn’t attend the Grammys that year, despite being nominated for best rap performance for “Up”.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f—in dumb— fan base,” she wrote just before deactivating her account, per Billboard. “You got the slow dumb—es dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f— ? When the f— I hinted I was going ?just f—in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

Being showered with a drink might be one thing, but Cardi’s incident is part of a worrying trend of musicians being struck by things while performing on-stage. The day after an attack that left her with a black eye and stitches, Bebe posted two posts on her Instagram account about the incident. She posted a picture of the injury to her Instagram with the caption “I’m good.” She posted a subsequent post with pictures from the show and the caption, “Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown. Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!! Philly next! Which show you coming to?! #bestfnnightofmylifetour”.

Rolling Stone reported that a preliminary investigation by the NYPD “determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone” at Rexha. Nicolas Malvagna was taken into custody and arraigned on Monday evening on June 19, 2023, when he was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and a count of attempted assault in the third degree. He was freed without bail following an arraignment.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.