After his sudden passing, many Euphoria stars are wondering what is Zendaya’s reaction to Angus Cloud’s death. The Euphoria star’s family announced his death on July 31, 2023.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement said via multiple outlets. TMZ was the first to report his death.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” They concluded: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, a high school drug addict in the HBO series. Cloud played Fezco, a sweet drug dealer who acted like a sibling to Zendaya’s character. The Spider-Man star also stepped up to the plate and served as an executive producer for the second season.

Euphoria‘s official X, formerly known as Twitter, profile shared a statement on the actor’s death. “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family,” the statement reads. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

How did Zendaya react to Angus Cloud’s death?

How did Zendaya react to Angus Cloud’s death? Zendaya made a tribute post to her co-star on Instagram, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” She captioned the post. I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.

She continued, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Cloud gushed about working with Zendaya. “It’s really an honor to work with her and it makes the work so much easier. She’s doing the acting, I really just gotta sit there and react, you know, and I’m like blessed, you know. It’s the back-and-forth, you need that energy and she always brings that positive ready-to-work hustle.” He also shared the same sentiment with Refinery 29. “She really supported me to make me feel comfortable. I was nervous, you know?” Euphoria was his first major acting role.

Zendaya and Cloud also went to the same high school Oakland School for the Arts together. “We had some of the same friends I guess, but I didn’t really know her,” he says. While in high school he built sets and did lighting and sound for the theater department. “We did Rent. That’s what it’s called, right? It was cool.”

Zendaya’s raw portrayal of Rue garnered critical acclaim and won her two Emmy Awards for Best Actress in a Drama Series. “I get very emotional about I because I care about her a lot because she represents a lot of people that need a lot of love,” she told Variety. “And she represents part of myself, and she represents part of [‘Euphoria’ creator] Sam [Levinson]. That that means a lot to me, and I just want people to be able to heal through her.”

In a statement to NBC News, Sam Levinson released a statement about the Cloud’s death. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Levinson said. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Javon “Wanna” Walton, who played Cloud’s on-screen adoptive little brother Ashtray on Euphoria, made two Instagram tributes on July 31, 2023. “rest easy brother❤️🕊️,” he captioned a post. He also made an Instagram story with the caption “Forever Family.” Alexa Demie who plays Maddie on Euphoria posted a black Instagram story with a broken heart emoji on July 31, 2023.

Colman Domingo, who portrays Ali Muhammad on Euphoria, shared a photo of the cast posing together on his Instagram “That was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace.””And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace.”

He also made a subsequent Instagram story with the caption, “Couldn’t be more real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope this sensitive soul is at rest.” He also added, “Check on loved ones. Check on them.”

Executive producer Drake made an Instagram story as a tribute to the 25-year-old actor. He posted a picture of the actor and called him a “good soul.”

Maude Apatow, who starred opposite Cloud in Euphoria as Lexi—eventually Fezco’s love interest—said “Fexi” was partly due to her IRL chemistry/friendship with her co-star. “When Sam and I were talking about all this stuff, just on the phone kicking around for hours, that came to be. I can’t remember specifically how that went down. Once we started talking about it, it totally made sense,” she told Entertainment Weekly in February 2022. “And Angus and I, in real life, have a funny friendship. It all just happened. It all felt right as soon as we started talking about it.”

In an interview with GQ, he talked about how his character was only supposed to stick around for the first season. “I don’t know, but apparently, because they cast me off the street, I guess the character of Fezco was [never meant to stick around]. I don’t even know how. I never saw that script. No one ever told me. It was one day when we were filming the pilot that I think Jacob told me, he was like, “Oh yeah, you didn’t know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out].” And yeah, it never ended up happening. I think that they liked what I did and so they decided to keep me alive and let me rock. I don’t know how I was going out, but hopefully I would’ve gone out like a G.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential counseling.

