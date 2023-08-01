Loving forever. Angus Cloud’s rumored girlfriend is mourning his death. The Euphoria star’s family announced his death on July 31, 2023.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement said via multiple outlets. TMZ was the first to report his death.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” They concluded: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Who is Angus Cloud’s girlfriend?

Who is Angus Cloud’s girlfriend? Angus Cloud’s rumored girlfriend is model and actress Sydney Martin. The two never publicly confirmed their relationship, but Martin’s tribute to the Euphoria actor makes it seem like they were very close.

Martin appeared in a cameo on Season 2 of Euphoria. She was in the same scene as her rumored boyfriend and posted her appearance on Instagram. “catch me in EUPHORIA SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 OUT NOW on HBO MAX!✨ i’m so blessed to be a part of this production🤍 just the beginning😇,” she captioned the post during the premiere.

On the day that his death was announced, she posted several tributes to Cloud on her Instagram stories. She posted a blank Instagram story with broken hearts for the first story. “My heart is so broken,” she captioned the next picture. “I love you forever.” She also posted graffiti art of a Christmas tree with the words “MERRY X-MAS I LOVE YOU — ANGUS 2021″ with the caption, “I will never let the world forget you. Bless bless 1 love.” Martin also posted a collage of the two embracing each other.

TMZ and ET reported that Oakland PD responded to a 911 call made around 11:30 am on July 31, 2023, by Cloud’s mom, reporting a “possible overdose,” and said her son did not have a pulse. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 AM, in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue,” the OPD said in a statement supplied to ET. “The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There’s no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation.”

Euphoria‘s official X, formerly known as Twitter, profile shared a statement on the actor’s death. “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family,” the statement reads. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

In a statement to NBC News, Sam Levinson released a statement about the star’s death. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Levinson said. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Javon “Wanna” Walton, who played Cloud’s on-screen adoptive little brother Ashtray on Euphoria, made two Instagram tributes on July 31, 2023. “rest easy brother❤️🕊️,” he captioned a post. He also made an Instagram story with the caption “Forever Family.”

Maude Apatow, who starred opposite Cloud in Euphoria as Lexi—eventually Fezco’s love interest—said “Fexi” was partly due to her IRL chemistry/friendship with her co-star. “When Sam and I were talking about all this stuff, just on the phone kicking around for hours, that came to be. I can’t remember specifically how that went down. Once we started talking about it, it totally made sense,” she told Entertainment Weekly in February 2022. “And Angus and I, in real life, have a funny friendship. It all just happened. It all felt right as soon as we started talking about it.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential counseling.

