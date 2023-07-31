After being spotted on a well-deserved break after the end of Love On Tour, many Harries spotted Harry Styles’ Olivia Wilde tattoo on his thigh. Could it be true?

According to Page Six, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer appeared to have new ink that’s dedicated to his former lover. He was seen in a lake in Bolsena out for a swim with buddy James Corden and Victoria’s Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski. The ink seems pretty blurred out but many fans took to the internet to react to the tattoo (as well as the other word that’s written right below it).

What’s Harry Styles’ tattoo about?

Image: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Harry Styles simply has a tattoo that says ‘Olivia’ in script while also having “colazione” — which is Italian for breakfast written underneath it. There doesn’t seem to have a connection to each other, but who knows? Maybe it’s really personal.

Many fans took to the internet to think that the new ink was actually a reference to a 2015 One Direction song with the same name. “harry got a tattoo for the best song on mitam… RIGHTTTT,” one fan tweeted. Other fans took to the “The whole olivia tattoo is actually sad to think about because bro probably thought they were gonna be endgame like,” one person tweeted. All to say, every fan is intrigued with this newly appeared tattoo.

me: I really don’t care about the tattoos that Harry gets. It’s his body, his story, his business.



also me: over analyzing every single photo of Harry’s right thigh on the internet… pic.twitter.com/2vcVrS7Q4f — Kat Hazzard 🤦🏾‍♀️²⁸ – One Direction Encyclopedia (@Kitty_16) July 31, 2023

Styles and Wilde confirmed their romance in January 2021 after they attended Harry’s manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding together in Montecito, California, where Harry referred to Olivia as his “girlfriend” in his wedding speech, according to Us Weekly. A source told Us Weekly in July 2021 that Wilde and Styles were “smitten” over each other. “Olivia’s really smitten by Harry,” the insider said after the couple was photographed kissing in Italy. “He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her. The thing that works for them is that they don’t hide their relationship from the public. They don’t care who’s around watching them pack on the PDA.”

Another source said of their relationship at the time, “Olivia and Harry have an ease to their relationship, they love and support each other, but also let each other be free and work on their own.” The insider also credited Wilde and Styles’ “constant communication when they’re not together” as a strength in their relationship. “Both of them respect the other’s work and never want to get in the way of each other,” the source said. Wilde and Styles went on to walk the red carpet together at the premieres of Don’t Worry Darling in Venice and New York City in September 2022. Wilde was also seen in the audience at several of Styles’ Love on Tour shows throughout 2022.

Olivia finally put the rumors that she cheated on partner Jason Sudeikis with Harry to rest when she described it as “complete horse shit” in a Vanity Fair cover profile. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic,” she said at the time. “We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to NOT, because we could be better parents as friends who lived in different houses.”

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

She also talked about how the ongoing rumors of her relationship affected her in a Vogue profile. “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she said. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about it. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

According to the sources from People, the two broke up earlier in the year because they’re in two different parts of their lives. One source People that Harry’s Love On Tour affected the status of their relationship. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source said. “It’s a very amicable decision.” The Don’t Worry Darling star and director are still “very very close friends.” However, their careers and family life are in two distinct places. “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” another source dished.

According to an insider quoted in Us Weekly, Olivia was “still very much upset about the breakup” and that she was trying to “move on” by taking a girl’s trip. “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” the insider said. This sentiment was backed up by a source quoted by People, who said: “The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It’s just a tricky situation, though.”

Other than having fun in a boat in Italy and enjoying his hot boy summer, Harry has also had a fun time running around Europe with a potential new lover. TMZ reported that Canadian actress Taylor Russell was seen next to the VIP soundboard of Harry’s show in Vienna on July 9, 2023. The two were also spotted walking around the city hand in hand right after the concert. In June 2023, TikTok user @ellahodgkinson shared photos of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and the Bones and All actress in London during a low-key hangout.

