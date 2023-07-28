After a rough start of the year last year, many fans might wonder what happened to Joe Burrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals football player was spotted carted off the field on July 27, 2023. Just the Wednesday before his injury, he told reporters, “Knock on wood. I feel great,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “This time last year I was sitting in a hospital bed. It’s good to be out there with the guys. Excited about where we’re at.” The player might have bad luck when it comes to the start of the season, but wishing him a speedy recovery.

So what happened to Joe Burrow?

What happened to Joe Burrow?

What happened to Joe Burrow?

July 27, 2023: Joe Burrow carted away during practice for a calf injury

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

On July 27, 2023, Joe Burrow was running across the field and suddenly started hopping on one leg. He then rolled onto the ground. Medical staff examined the leg and Burrow was swiftly taken away from the field on a cart.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed his player’s injuries in a press conference. “I think a lot of guys after the first day have some soreness,” he told reporters, per Fox 19 Now in Cincinnati. “He was just scrambling. This is football. Guys go down with an injury. This could be a day thing, who knows? There’s a lot of guys that had soreness today that had their reps cut down a little bit. That’s just part of football in training camp.”

Ja’marr Chase told reporters that he isn’t so concerned about his teammates injury. “We always give each other that nod,” Chase told The Athletic. “He gave me a nod he’s all right. He’s a strong dude.”

July 26, 2023: Joe Burrow is hopeful for season training

Image: Dylan Buell/Getty Images Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Before the start of training, Joe Burrow addresses his bad luck at the start of each season and explains his excitement for training. “I know I’m going to be able to get a lot more out of this training camp than I have the last couple, as long as stay healthy, which like I said, ‘knock on wood.’ Nothing’s happened yet,” Burrow said, per the team’s official website. “The more reps you get at the position, the more game speed reps, the better you’re going to be when it comes Week 1. I’ve grinded all offseason and I’m in a great spot physically and mentally. So, I’m ready to attack this training camp with intensity and shoot for perfection. That’s what I’m excited about.”

July 2022: Joe Burrow’s appendix ruptured

During the 2022 training camp, Joe Burrow’s appendix ruptured and he had to watch from the medical cart. “It wasn’t normal appendicitis that you hear about,” Burrow said in a press conference. “I didn’t really feel much. Just getting checked out and had some discomfort so we thought we’d get it checked out. Turns out I had it. So we had to get it fixed.”

“When they cut into you and do all that stuff your core is going to lose some muscle and some strength just getting that back,” he continued. “I’d like to have a normal offseason at some point,” Burrow said. “That would be great. Going into the season feeling as good as I can, but that hasn’t been the reality for three years. Make the most of what you got. We’ll try again next year.”

July 2021: Joe Burrow recovers from ACL injury

Image: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In July 2021, Joe Burrow is still recovering from a torn MCL and ACL from his rookie season. He underwent reconstructive surgery, and went to rehab for 2021.

During the 2020 season, Bengals per-game rookie recorded for completion percentage (65.3), passing yards per game (268.8) and passer rating (89.8).

Courtesy of Orange Frazer Press

From Bulldog to Bengal is the remarkable story of Joe Burrow, a small-town boy whose hard work, stoic nature and mental tenacity have taken him to the top of the football mountain. Burrow has ascended to the peak, but not without challenges. His story includes doubters and recruiting snubs. It includes waiting for a turn that would never come at Ohio State. It includes placing a bet on himself and transferring to LSU. It includes a devastating injury and the toughest test of his life. Ultimately, this is a story about staying grounded. Burrow has made it to the top of the mountain by keeping his head out of the clouds and feet firmly planted in Southeastern Ohio soil. From shining a light on food insecurity during his Heisman speech to wearing clothing and cleats designed by hometown kids, Burrow has never forgotten his roots and those who have helped him along the way. This book is a celebration of Joe Burrow’s first twenty-five years. And you’re invited to the party.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.