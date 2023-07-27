She just revealed she had breast augmentation at the age of 19, and now Kylie Jenner’s boob job is something she deeply regrets and doesn’t want her daughter to follow in her footsteps.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired on July 27, 2023, Jenner confessed: “You know I got my breasts done before Stormi,” she told her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, “within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing.”

She continued: “I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits,” she continued. “Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

Jenner went on to say how it would affect her if her daughter wanted to follow in her footsteps. “Obviously I have a daughter. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she’s the most beautiful thing ever,” she said. “I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Kylie Jenner previously denied cosmetic surgery

Jenner previously denied having any cosmetic surgery, but she has since revealed she has had temporary fillers in her lips. On an episode of The Kardashians that aired on July 20, 2023, Jenner confessed: “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face—which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers.” She continued: “I’ve always loved myself, I still love myself,” she added, “I’ll always want everyone to love themselves.”

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Kylie Jenner inspires countless fans to get fillers… and later remove them

After she got lip fillers at 15, Jenner inspired thousands of fans to get them too, which led to the now-infamous Kylie Jenner challenge (in which fans squeezed their lips into a shot glass.) In 2018, cosmetic surgeons were commenting on another trend started by Jenner. In an interview with Daily Mail, Dr. Nyla Raja, a plastic surgeon at The Medispa in Wilmslow, Cheshire, explained that Kylie is no longer inspiring fans to get bigger lips. In fact, she’s inspiring them to make their lips smaller—as a result of an Instagram in June, in which she told fans that she removed all of her fillers.

One example is Jade Katy, a 26-year-old woman from Manchester and one of Raja’s patients, who removed her lip fillers after seeing that Kylie dissolved hers. Katy, who has received fillers since the age of 19 and has spent more than 60,000 dollars on the routine, admits that her bigger lips became a “comfort blanket” that was hurting her more than helping her.

“I think Kylie Jenner looked stunning before [having the fillers removed] but I also think, like myself, as a new mum she maybe had her daughter’s interests at heart as well as doing it for herself,” Katy told the Daily Mail. “I’m really glad that such a huge influence, especially to young girls, is showing that you don’t need fillers to be confident in your own skin. I really hope that more and more girls see that they don’t need to save up hundreds of pounds and go through pain to be beautiful as they absolutely already are.”

Image: Gallery Books.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.