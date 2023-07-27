Besos no more. After news broke of their relationship ending, many music fans are wondering: Did Rauw Alejandro cheat on Rosalía?

The two met in a hotel lounge during the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Rauw it was “100%” love at first sight. Three years later, the artists announced their engagement in the most adorable way possible, through their own music. In March 2022, Rosalía debuted her new bling in the music video for “Besos” off their collaborative EP RR.

Though about four months later, sources told People that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement. People began to speculate that Rauw Alejandro cheated on Rosalía on social media with a model. Well the question is: did he actually cheat? Read more to find out.

Did Rauw Alejandro cheat on Rosalía?

Did Rauw Alejandro cheat on Rosalía? No, Rauw and Rosalía clarified that there was no cheating involved at the end of their relationship

“Throughout all these years, you’ve been part of my professional accomplishments, as well as all the happy moments I lived with my partner,” Rauw wrote in Spanish on his social media. “I never thought I’d be in a position where I’d have to give a public statement about such a private matter in my life.”

“Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement,” Rauw continued in his statement. “There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person. During this time that I’m taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn’t stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live. With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there.”

Rosalía also posted a brief statement on her own Instagram story on July 27, 2023. “I love, respect and admire Rauw so much. Not even the movies, only ourselves know what we have lived through. In this moment it’s not easy, but thanks to the whole world for understanding and respecting.”

On the day the news broke, Rosalía posted a meme on her Instagram stories with a Microsoft pinball game program background, “My heart is an archive of things I have loved.”

Their relationship was honestly couple goals, with them appearing on March’s Billboard cover. Rauw supported his girlfriend at the time and was super observant while performing together. “For example, he’ll be out there during my sound check, and when I’m done, he’ll say, “I noticed this or that.” It’s as if he were my ears,” Rosalía recalled. “When you’re taping a video, I’m there, and I’m not there as your girlfriend. I’m literally there as the stylist or the stylist’s assistant, or whatever they need me for. I’m there because I love you and I want to help. How can I help? And if I can help being your stylist’s assistant, well, that’s what I’ll do.”

Rauw followed up with continuous support. “And we watch each other’s backs. At a visual, stage level, we share ideas; also styling, outfits. We’re two individual, independent artists, but we’re a couple. And we kind of represent each other mutually. If I’m going to go out there and do something crazy, I sometimes think, “Heck, no: I’m Rosalía’s boyfriend.” I need to raise the bar, understand? We’re taking care of our prestige and our work and ensuring it always looks the part. We motivate each other to keep rising to an infinite level.”

They even praised each other’s music abilities. “Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I’m more extroverted in my music, but she’s far more disciplined,” Rauw gushed. “When you work with someone so disciplined, it’s impossible not to take something from that. And I’m disciplined, mind you; otherwise, I wouldn’t be here.”

He continued, “But she’s a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn’t really get it, but after some time, I said, “OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.” And the difference is huge. If doing something is positive for her career, why can’t I also absorb that if it adds to my career?”

When they first started out their relationship, Rauw explained that they tried to hide as much of it as possible. “There’s people that love drama, and we’re not like that. There’s a bunch of pop stars where it’s like the whole telenovela, and I hate that shit. I really hate that shit. We’re real stuff. We’ve been together for a while,” Rauw explained to Rolling Stone. “We saw all the paparazzi, and I was like ‘Yo. What are we gonna do?’ And she told me, ‘You know what? I’m tired of this shit.’ And I was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it,’” he added. “It felt right, so we went down, holding hands at the restaurant. What do you want me to say? Yeah, we’re together.”

The Motomami musician was enthusiastic about her proposal which took place in her grandmother’s house. “We got engaged in the most beautiful way I could have ever imagined. That could ever exist,” she told GQ. “I wasn’t expecting it, and you said, ‘Come, I want to show you a place.’ And I followed you, thinking nothing of it. I think you got down on one knee. I was nervous as well, so I don’t remember all the details.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.