If you’re fan of the Barcelona singer and the Puerto Rico musician, you might be wondering why did Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro break up?

The couple announced their engagement in their collaborative EP RR in March 2023. The album’s title derives from both of their initials. The Motomami artist even has RR tattooed on her foot in the style of the Rolls Royce logo. “It hurt a lot because I got it done without any sort of numbing. I told [him], ’I’m going to get your initial tatted because it’s also mine,'” the star shared to Marca. So, “RR” for Rauw + Rosalía. In the music video of the acclaimed “Besos,” Rosalía debuted her diamond ring. The couple went on several music publications to gush about their relationship and creative partnership.

Why did Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro break up four months after the announcement? Read more to find out.

Why did Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro break up?

Rauw Alejandro performs with Rosalía at Coachella Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Why did Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro break up? It’s not known why exactly they broke up, but the split was amicable. Sources told People that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement. On the day the news broke, Rosalía posted a meme on her Instagram stories with a Microsoft pinball game program background, “My heart is an archive of things I have loved.”

The two met in a hotel lounge during the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Rauw it was “100%” love at first sight. The couple tried to hide their relationship from the public for years, but were caught by the paparazzi. “There’s people that love drama, and we’re not like that. There’s a bunch of pop stars where it’s like the whole telenovela, and I hate that shit. I really hate that shit. We’re real stuff. We’ve been together for a while,” Rauw explained to Rolling Stone. “We saw all the paparazzi, and I was like ‘Yo. What are we gonna do?’ And she told me, ‘You know what? I’m tired of this shit.’ And I was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it,’” he added. “It felt right, so we went down, holding hands at the restaurant. What do you want me to say? Yeah, we’re together.”

The couple released RR to the world and stunned their fans with their ease into genre-bending sounds. “For us it’s always love first and everything else later, but we skipped that this time so we could finish RR and share it with the world,” Rosalía said in a press statement. “After more than 3 years these 3 songs are here and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love.”

In a joint interview for their Billboard cover story, the popular Reggaeton artist praised his partner. “Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I’m more extroverted in my music, but she’s far more disciplined. When you work with someone so disciplined, it’s impossible not to take something from that. And I’m disciplined, mind you; otherwise, I wouldn’t be here.”

He continued, “But she’s a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn’t really get it, but after some time, I said, “OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.” And the difference is huge. If doing something is positive for her career, why can’t I also absorb that if it adds to my career?”

Rauw supported his girlfriend at the time and was super observant while performing together. For example, he’ll be out there during my sound check, and when I’m done, he’ll say, “I noticed this or that.” It’s as if he were my ears,” Rosalía recalled. “When you’re taping a video, I’m there, and I’m not there as your girlfriend. I’m literally there as the stylist or the stylist’s assistant, or whatever they need me for. I’m there because I love you and I want to help. How can I help? And if I can help being your stylist’s assistant, well, that’s what I’ll do.”

Rauw followed up with continuous support. “And we watch each other’s backs. At a visual, stage level, we share ideas; also styling, outfits. We’re two individual, independent artists, but we’re a couple. And we kind of represent each other mutually. If I’m going to go out there and do something crazy, I sometimes think, “Heck, no: I’m Rosalía’s boyfriend.” I need to raise the bar, understand? We’re taking care of our prestige and our work and ensuring it always looks the part. We motivate each other to keep rising to an infinite level.”

She continued, echoing that their love always came first. “I’m lucky to be your partner, and I want to be there for you, sabes? And I feel you’re there for me, independent of the careers. For me, our relationship is first, and then there’s everything else. Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you’re my companion, and everything else comes second.”

In an interview with StyleCaster earlier in the year, Rosalía dished on her creative process and her inspirations. “I think art is always a conversation and in, the same way, I’m conversing with the artist that has inspired me when I create. I hope what I do tiene algun sentido [makes some sense to] another person when they create too. I actually think anything is a good excuse to start a creative process, and if one of my songs is an excuse for another artist, then this would make me feel very grateful.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.