Public beef. A$AP Rocky might have hinted some shade at Rihanna dating Travis Scott, and the internet is going crazy.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent,” Rocky raps in social media footage from his Rolling Loud set. “All due disrespect, I hope you take offense.” Many fans took it to be directed at Travis Scott, who dated the Fenty Beauty Founder in the mid- 2010s. Rocky has been Rihanna’s long-term partner and shares one child and one that’s on the way.

So what’s the deal with Rihanna dating Travis Scott and the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s feud with A$AP Rocky? Read more to find out.

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky. Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Did Rihanna date Travis Scott? Yes, the two dated but they were trying to keep it lowkey. Travis met Rihanna at the 2013 Opening Ceremony runway show at New York Fashion Week. The two went on to collaborate on her 2015 song “Bitch Better Have My Money.” In the cover story, Lawerence Schlossman references how Travis told him to not “do [me] like that, man,” as in he didn’t want Complex to publish the rapper’s relationship with Rihanna. In the end, Schlossman and Complex broke the news, and our minds are still blown five years later.

In the “Throwing Fits” podcast, Schlossman explained that the news “hurt” his and Complex’s relationship with Travis, as Rihanna didn’t want anyone to know that she was dating the rapper because of how “embarrassing” it is. “I broke the news about him and Rihanna, which they told me not to do,” Schlossman said on the Tuesday, May 26, episode of his podcast. “Apparently, what [Complex editor Joe] LaPuma, our boy Joe The Puma, told me was that it hurt Complex’s relationship with Travis. This was in 2015/16 I wrote this. But apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that.”

He continued, “It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please. [It’s] obviously embarrassing as fuck.”

It’s not the first time that Rocky jabbed Scott, apparently. Fans interpreted the verse from his 2019 Rolling Loud set to be about the “goosebumps” artist. “Please don’t compare him and me, you offendin’ me,” Rocky rapped. “This ain’t a diss and we ain’t enemies / They concerned with making hits / I’m more concerned with breaking history.”

There’s been no confirmation about the beef—the rappers share mutual friends like Metro Boomin, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi. Scott even supported A$AP Rocky when he was imprisoned in Sweden.

Travis Scott moved on with Kylie Jenner who he has an on-and-off relationship. The couple has two children, Stormi, born 2018, and Aire, born 2022. Kylie and Travis were first linked in April 2017 when they were spotted at Coachella together and made their relationship public at the Met Gala in 2018. News reports of their first breakup broke in October 2019 when TMZ reported that the Astro World artist and the Kylie Cosmetics founder called it quits.

ASAP Rocky, Rihanna. Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP confirmed their relationship in December 2020 after they were photographed holding hands while walking around New York City. They announced her pregnancy in a photoshoot in Harlem, New York City in early 2022. In a surprise picture, Rihanna wore a long puffer jacket and exposed her very pregnant belly. In an interview with Vogue, she expressed how much A$AP supported her during the pregnancy. “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

The “Umbrella” singer also confirmed her second pregnancy with Rocky at the LVII Superbowl in February 2023. Her representatives confirmed the news to Rolling Stone that she’s expecting her second child. Rihanna treasures her privacy with her personal life telling The Washington Post, why she hasn’t revealed the name of their son. “We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.” In the interview, she also revealed that the Super Bowl is the only event in which she wants to do after she gave birth. “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” she said.

Though keeping the baby’s name a secret, Rihanna revealed her son to the world through the unexpected, TikTok! After keeping her baby away from the public eye for seven months, the “Love on the Brain” singer posted a gentle video of the baby for her first TikTok with the caption, “Hacked.” “You trying to get mommy’s phone? Oh wow…oh wow,” she asked him after exclaiming “Ooh!”

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 radio in January 2023, A$AP Rocky said he was elated about his partner’s return to music. “I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” Rocky told Apple Music. “It’s just incredible.” He continued, “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

