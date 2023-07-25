After news reports broke of his son’s condition, many basketball fans are wondering: what happened to Bronny James?

Bronny James is LeBron James’ first son with his high school sweetheart and wife Savannah Brinson. He was born in 2004 and followed his father’s footsteps to play basketball. He started out in high school at Sierra Canyon High School as a point guard and shooting guard positions. The young basketball player announced his commitment to USC in May 2022 and was training to play during his freshman year.

So what happened to Bronny James? Read more to find out.

What happened to Bronny James?

What happened to Bronny James? The son of the basketball MVP suffered a cardiac arrest on July 25, 2023. “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” a James family spokesman told USA TODAY Sports in a statement. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

According to TMZ Sports, a 911 call was made around 9:26 a.m. from the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, where the USC Trojans basketball team plays and practices.

Bronny was a McDonald’s All-American during his senior year of high school—exactly 20 years after his dad was. The up-and-coming basketball player averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists LeBron expressed major interest in playing with his son close to his retirement. “My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron told the Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

He clarified his statements in an interview with ESPN, “I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him,” he said. “. . . But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

The father and Los Angeles Laker MVP is also extremely proud of his son. When he committed to USC, he told Spectrum SportsNet, “First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I’m super proud of him, our family is proud of him,” James said. “For me personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college.”

“It’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he’s the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey,” he exclaimed.

LeBron James, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal experienced a similar heart problem back in 2018. Bronny and Shareef are pals and were seen at Saweetie’s birthday party together earlier in the month. Bronny is also the second USC player to suffer a cardiac arrest after Vince Iwuchukwu suffered cardiac arrest last summer during an informal team practice, according to CBS News.

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin whose heart stopped twice on the field in January 2023 tweeted, “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” Hamlin tweeted. “Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

In an interview at Nike Hoop Summit in April 2023. Bronny expressed his gratefulness and his mindset. “Just being confident. Being here with all these elite players, I just want to show that I belong, and what I can do. Just play my game and be confident and be smart. That’s what I like to do at every chance.”

Savannah is also extremely fond of her children’s accomplishments. “I’m happy for them,” Savannah, who also shares Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 9, said in an interview with The Cut. “Listen, I want nothing for them except for their happiness. That’s it. In whatever it is that they decide to do, I’m here supporting and rooting for them. I’m their biggest fan always. If they decide to go the NBA route or a different route, whatever that is, I’m here.”

As for who’s games she prefers, she said, “Listen, I’m ten toes down with my husband — always. But I enjoy seeing my boys become who they want to be and just seeing them do what they enjoy. I would say it is a toss-up now.”

Just two weeks before the accident, LeBron and his family attended the 2023 Espy Awards. He thanked his “beautiful and amazing wife” while giving his speech for the Best Record-Breaking Performance Award. “I’m loving it that y’all get to see the queen that (I’m) with every day. Kudos to you baby,” he said. ” For our family, no one has sacrificed more and (worked harder) to support this family than you, and I appreciate you for that. Love you.”

He also cleared up rumors about an early retirement. “I don’t care how many more points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” he said.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.