After news broke of her hospitalization, many fans are asking what happened to Tori Kelly?

The Grammy Award-winning artist had her start on American Idol, and though she didn’t win the singing reality show, she launched herself to stardom when she released her debut album Unbreakable Smile in 2015. Kelly also won the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award in the same year. She voices Meena in The Sing movie series and has had appearances on Sesame Street and Rugrats.

So what happened to Tori Kelly? Read more to find out.

What happened to Tori Kelly?

What happened to Tori Kelly? Tori Kelly was hospitalized after fainting at a restaurant. According to TMZ, the singer was at dinner in downtown L.A. on July 23, 2023 with friends when her heart started beating really fast. The site reported that Tori passed out, and was “out for a while.” She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment and doctors found blood clots in her legs and lungs where she’s in “really serious” condition. The source also noted that the 30-year-old musician has been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.

A day after her hospitalization, her husband André Murillo posted a blank Instagram story featuring his wife’s lyrics Justin Bieber’s “Where Do I Fit In?” Kelly Sings, “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It’s then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side.” “And you say to me,” Bieber and Kelly sing, “It’ll be all right.” The two married in 2018.

In an interview with People for her latest single “missing u,” she reflected back on all of her accomplishments. “It’s really trippy looking back. I feel so grateful that I’ve been able to have this amazing career and quite honestly, live my dream. At the same time, I’m gearing up for this new project, and it almost feels like I’m a new artist again. I have that excitement, drive and hunger. A pretty big artist told me a long time ago, “I always want to feel like a new artist. I don’t want to ever feel jaded. I want to always feel a little nervous and excited and ready to put out the next thing.” I want to feel like that too. I’ve been able to do so many things, but at the same time, there’s so much more that I haven’t even shown people yet.” Kelly is releasing her latest EP Tori on July 28, 2023 and was expected to perform at the Roxy in Los Angeles the same day.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven’t been able to tour,” she told People. “That’s one of the most exciting things I’m looking forward to. I can’t give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them.”

She talked about her music milestones with PopSugar and how she’s very grateful for every single bit of it. “I’ve learned to appreciate all of the in-between moments that seem small or unimportant,” she said. “There were moments in my career that felt like such a whirlwind, and I put so much focus on the big moments, but I’ve realized that it really is about the journey, not the destination.” She continued, “I used to be super shy, and I didn’t really know what I wanted as an artist. It’s been a crazy ride, but I’m just so thankful for everything God has allowed me to do, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

On her film debut, she gushed about working on the successful film series Sing! with Collider. “I stepped into the first film as a complete noob. I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, but thank you for hiring me for this. This is incredible.’ It was very much a dream role because as a singer, I get to sing in the movie, I get to dip my feet into acting more. Starting there and then now doing the second movie, I guess I had more context for how this all works. Because it was literally my first time doing a movie! So it was cool to just be at the premiere and then see how it all turned out, meet the cast. The whole experience was great and then stepping into the second one, it was just a little bit more confidence of like, ‘Okay, now I kind of get how this whole thing works.’”

