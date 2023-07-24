With rumors and pictures circulating of the football player and the model, fans of the Super Bowl champ might be wondering: what did Gisele Bündchen think about Tom Brady and Irina Shayk being together?

Bündchen and Brady’s divorce shook the world in late 2022 when they announced that they would be separating after 13 years together. Tom confirmed the divorce in a post on his Instagram Story at the time. He wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing everyday around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate in what comes in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

So what did Gisele Bündchen think of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating? Read more to find out.

What does Gisele Bündchen think of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating?

What does Gisele Bündchen think of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating? A source told TMZ that she’s “not happy at all” with the pairing. However, in another post made by the gossip site, they reported that another source close to the model said that: “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.” So, what is the truth?

The site also reported that the former football quarterback and the model met in June at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia. “A number of models were hitting on Tom, and Irina was one of them,” a source said, while adding that Shayk’s rep denied the rumors.

The summer romance seems to be going strong according to several publications. A source also told People that the two “have been in touch for a few weeks,” and that there is a “there is a spark” between the model and retired NFL star.

The source also added Brady invited Shayk to “fly out and meet up in Los Angeles.” “They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house” where Brady is staying, the source explains. “There is an attraction,” according to the source, who adds that Brady and Shayk “have never been involved romantically before.”

Shayk was previously linked to Bradley Cooper. The former couple previously dated from 2015 to 2019. They share one child together, Lea De Sein, 5. The pair split in July 2019 after Bradley released his 2019 film, A Star is Born, where many people speculated that Lady Gaga might have had a hand at the split. According to an Entertainment Tonight insider at the time, they revealed that “things were difficult before Bradley started filming A Star Is Born but his dedication to his work while making the movie only made things harder at home.” The source denied that Lady Gaga had any involvement, but agreed that “constant speculation about Bradley’s relationship” with her “didn’t help.” Ultimately, their “daily issues as parents and as professionals” were what tore them apart.

In a cover story for Vanity Fair in March 2023, Bündchen gave the true reason why the two divorced. “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she says. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.” She continued, “When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing.”

She also clarified that the divorce wasn’t because of an ultimatum between her or football but because they simply grew apart. “That takes years to happen.” She called the characterizations that the media portrayed for her “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.” She told the outlet that “everything” the media speculated about the marriage wasn’t true. Like how football impacted her marriage. “Wow, people really made it about that. “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” Bündchen said. “It’s not so black and white.”

Brady was also embroiled in dating rumors with Kim Kardashian but it was ultimately stomped by their reps. Entertainment Tonight quoted a source that said they’d found time to talk. “Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking at Michael Rubin’s white party and had a good time together,” the source said. A source told Daily Mail that “Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at Rubin’s party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.” Later, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.” Us Weekly’s source also echoed the same thing, “They’ve been in touch but they’re strictly friends and she isn’t looking at dating Tom, or anybody else at the moment.”

