Ariana Grande Accused Of Having A History of Cheating Before Her Current Drama

Now that several publications have broke the news of her latest relationship, Ariana Grande’s cheating rumors have been circulating again.

The “thank u next” singer has been embroiled in cheating allegations since one of her first public relationships. On July 17, 2023, TMZ reported that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were divorcing after she was seen without her wedding ring at Wimbledon. The two have been together since 2020. Shortly after the news broke, multiple publications also reported that Ariana Grande started a relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. The timing of the relationship made the internet suspicious of if Ariana Grande cheated on her husband with Ethan.

Here’s if Ariana Grande cheated and the internet’s theories about her past cheating.

Did Ariana Grande cheat on Dalton Gomez with Ethan Slater?

Did Ariana Grande cheat on Dalton Gomez with Ethan Slater? According to sources, she and Dalton broke up before her relationship with Ethan Slater. They actually ended things six months before the news broke.

A source told Us Weekly, “Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife. Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

An Entertainment Tonight source also said, “Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun. They didn’t start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends.”

Dalton and Ariana broke up on amicable terms and their relationship was tense when she was filming the movie adaption of the Tony Award-winning musical. “When Covid restrictions lifted, we’re told their differences became alarmingly apparent. Dalton, an L.A. realtor, was taken aback by Ariana’s celebrity. He had not dealt with her schedule, the paparazzi and the various opportunities that took her out of L.A.,” TMZ reported. “We’re told Dalton would sometimes question why they needed to go around town with security, something that was a must for Ariana. Their differences started to make the marriage unravel, and it was greatly exacerbated when she went to England last December to begin filming Wicked.”

Another source told People that the story matched up. “She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” the source said. “He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

As for Ethan, he was reportedly broke up with his wife by the time he and Ariana were dating. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” a source told People. In May, Slater posted a picture of his wife Lilly Jay in tribute for Mother’s Day. He captioned the post, “My best friend. 4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet.” Grande liked the post and Slater made his Instagram account private after news broke of their relationship.

This isn’t Ariana’s first time that she has been accused of cheating. Fans on social media compiled evidence of Ariana’s infidelity and involvement in other people’s relationships. One tweet that documents the history has over 41 million views and over 40,000 likes.

In 2013, her ex-boyfriend Jai Brooks wrote an extended tweet that he was cheated on by Ariana with Nathan Sykes. “Yes I was cheated on. Yes it does suck. Yes I was left for another man,” Jai wrote. “I happen to be one of those people and I’m in a situation where I am constantly reminded of it every day. Like anyone who has been cheated on, it has been tough for me but I’m finally ready to move on.”

“Nathan may be a top bloke or a sweet person, but what he did was just completely wrong,” Jai continued. “He interfered with my life and did not respect my relationship, his actions caused me to not be able to sleep at night and not see the world as a beautiful place. Nathan if you read this, when you hold her hand you better hold it tight because you are holding my world. I do wish you two happiness and a good life and hope everything works out.”

Ariana responded, “Woke up this morning in complete and utter shock… I guess I shouldn’t be so surprised…You said to me if I didn’t come back to you, you’d make me look bad to the entire world… I’m no longer afraid of you or your lies anymore.”

The “breakup with your girlfriend, i’m bored” singer also was accused of breaking apart Naya Rivera and Big Sean’s engagement. In her book, Sorry Not Sorry the late Glee actress wrote about her experiences. “I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande. I learned that I was no longer getting married from the internet and at the same time as the rest of the world. Not only were we no longer getting married, but apparently we weren’t even together anymore.”

Fans also noticed a similarity when Ariana started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Pete was dating fellow comedian Cazzie David before his relationship with Ariana. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the newspaper reported that, “David did eventually build up the courage to initiate a break, only to call him back days later and say she’d made a mistake. But Davidson said he was “the happiest he had ever been,” and definitively dumped her two days later in a text message. The following day, she learned that he was with Grande.”

Ariana responded to cheating rumors about Mac Miller directly to a fan on Instagram. “Ari cheated on maccccc,” a fan commented. “i didn’t but go off. can you like …. go stan someone else? ur boring.”

