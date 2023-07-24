After rumors circulated of them dating on set, many people are wondering how did Ethan Slater’s wife react to Ariana Grande dating her husband.

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay were married in 2018 and have been together since high school. Grande and Slater are co-stars in the new Wicked movie. The “thank u next” singer will be portraying Glinda in the movie adaption of the hit Broadway musical. Slater plays Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose. Slater rose to fame playing the titular role in The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical. He also welcomed his first child with Jay in late 2022.

Sources confirmed to multiple outlets that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are dating and that both of them have separated from their marriage partners. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” a source told People.

So how did Ethan Slater’s wife react to the news of Ariana Grande dating her husband? Read more to find out.

How did Ethan Slater’s wife react to Ariana Grande dating her husband? Read more to find out.

How did Ethan Slater’s wife react to Ariana Grande dating her husband?

Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

How did Ethan Slater’s wife react to Ariana Grande dating her husband? Not so well. A source told Entertainment Tonight that she’s “devastated” by the breakup. “This is not the future she had in mind,” the source said, “She’s doing her best to get back on her feet. She’s incredibly smart and driven” and “she is truly the best mother.”

Another source told Page Six that Jay was “completely blindsided” by the relationship. “It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” the source said.

On Mother’s Day, Slater made an Instagram post in tribute to his wife. “My best friend. 4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet.” Grande liked the post and Slater made his Instagram account private after news broke of their relationship.

According to some sources to People, Ariana’s filming schedule is partially to blame for her divorce with her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez. “She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” the source said. “He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

On July 17, 2023, TMZ reported that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were divorcing after she was seen without her wedding ring at Wimbledon. The two have been together since 2020. According to sources, the coupe just couldn’t make it work post-COVID and the level of Grande’s fame wasn’t something Gomez was at all prepared for. “When Covid restrictions lifted, we’re told their differences became alarmingly apparent. Dalton, an L.A. realtor, was taken aback by Ariana’s celebrity. He had not dealt with her schedule, the paparazzi and the various opportunities that took her out of L.A.,” TMZ reported. “We’re told Dalton would sometimes question why they needed to go around town with security, something that was a must for Ariana. Their differences started to make the marriage unravel, and it was greatly exacerbated when she went to England last December to begin filming Wicked.”

ET also confirmed the news of the breakup and that Gomez has been dating since their separation. “They’ve been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship,” the insider said. Another source said, “Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they’ve had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues.” Another source told People, “Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on.”

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men’s final. Getty Images

Grande first started dating Gomez, a real estate agent who represents celebrity homes, in January 2020. The “Thank U Next” singer confirmed their relationship in May in her music video for “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber. The video saw Grande and Gomez slow-dancing. The confirmation came after speculation the two were dating from Grande’s Instagram posts, which showed her and Gomez quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2020, Grande confirmed that she and Gomez are engaged via an Instagram slideshow of photos of them together. Among the pictures was a shot of her engagement ring, which featured an oval-shaped diamond and a pearl given to her by her late grandfather. “forever n then some,” she captioned the post. The two got secretly married in 2021.

As for another wife who reacted to the news, SpongeBob Squarepants’s original voice actor Tom Kenny’s wife had to clarify that her husband was not dating Ariana Grande. “Hi everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show),” Jill Talley wrote on Instagram and coincidentally was their 27th anniversary, per People. “He is not dating Ariana Grande. I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn’t dating Ariana Grande. However, they’re both adorable and I totally ship it. Just wanted to set the record straight.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.