After her bombshell breakup with husband Joe Manganiello, many people are wondering: what is Sofia Vergara’s net worth?

Sofia Vergara’s most arguably known role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in ABC’s Modern Family helped her become one of TV’s most paid actresses. She’s also pioneering her own entertainment company Latin World Entertainment, a talent management and entertainment marketing firm and her own clothing, skincare brand, and fragrance collection. She’s making a name for herself and her net worth completely reflects her hard working ethos.

So what is Sofia Vergara’s net worth? Read more to find out.

What is Sofia Vergara’s net worth?

What is Sofia Vergara’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sofia Vergara’s net worth is estimated $180 million. Manganiello reportedly signed a $100 million “iron-clad” prenup to protect their multi-million dollar fortunes, per Daily Mail.

Vergara was one of Modern Family’s most notable breakouts. She’s since starred in a movie with Reese Witherspoon and released her own clothing line, Sofia Jeans. Variety reported in 2017 that Vergara was one of five cast members who signed a new deal to be paid $500,000 per episode (which results in $11 million per season, depending on how many episodes there are.) The raise was from the actors’ previous salary which was $350,000 per episode. The deal was for season 9 and 10, so Vergara could make even more money for season 11, the final season, but that’s unknown. In 2018, Forbes named Vergara as the highest paid actress on TV with a $42.5 million net worth.

“I am super proud,” she says of her Forbes ranking. Laughing, she continues: “I feel like it’s a bit of an exaggeration though — don’t forget that I have to pay horrific taxes too. When everyone is like, ‘Oh, my God, you have so much money,’ I always say, ‘No, I don’t have as much as you think I have. I have to fucking pay Uncle Sam! And managers! And lawyers! And agents!’”

“I do feel sometimes that women have that thing that they’re scared to negotiate. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and what you deserve,” she told Entertainment Tonight on her path to success. “Because somebody is going to make that money, and somebody is going to take that money, and it needs to be you. That has worked for me, always.”

She continued, “I don’t believe that money is 100 percent what is going to give you happiness, but I think it takes away a lot of the pressure and stress where you can focus on other things. When you’re worried about how you’re going to pay the rent, I don’t think that you can be worry-free, and I always wanted that for myself.”

Joe Manganiello on the other hand, reportedly has a net worth of $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He rose to fame while starring in HBO’s True Blood.

On July 17, 2023, the former couple made a joint statement that they are intending to divorce. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello officially filed for divorce on July 19, 2023, according to TMZ. The ex-couple has a prenup in place and that Manganiello hired Laura Wasser as his lawyer. The docs obtained by the gossip site revealed they will each keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage. Wasser has a reputation for defending prenups, and sources told TMZ that Sofia is not going to contest it.

According to some sources to Page Six, the couple simply grew apart. “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” the source said.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are living separate lives. “They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones. Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it,” the source shares. “She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there.” The source also added, “She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home.”

Another source confirmed the detail to People. “They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives,” one source said, while also describing them having “passionate, all-encompassing romance, which kept the flames hot for quite a while.”

Another source also concurred with the loving romance at the time, but the flames died down. “I have never seen two people so in love, so passionate and so happy,” the insider says. “They were always, laughing, lovey-dovey and really happy. There was a magical glow above their heads. They are both real people and down to earth.” They continued, “They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger,” the source continues.

Two months before their separation announcement, Vergara and Manganiello put up their Los Angeles home up for sale according to TMZ. The 7-bedroom home, was on the market for $19.6 million while Vergara bought the place for $10.6 million in 2014.

