Margot Robbie’s Husband Worked With Her on Barbie—Meet Her Real-Life Ken

True film love. Margot Robbie’s husband has been with her through and through. The two both work in the same industry and even met on the set of filming one of her own movies.

In an interview with Australia’s The Daily Telegraph, the Barbie star offered wise words about relationships and how she and her husband “The most helpful thing I’ve learned from other couples in this industry is that you don’t go more than three weeks without seeing each other,” she told the outlet. “Being in a long-distance relationship can be really hard when you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. It can mess with your head, so the three-week rule is key.”

So who is Margot Robbie’s husband and ahem…her real-life Ken? Read more to find out below.

Who is Margot Robbie’s husband?

Who is Margot Robbie’s husband? Margot Robbie’s husband is Tom Ackerley who is a British filmmaker and producer in the movie industry. The two met on the set of the 2014 film Suite Française when she starred as Celine and he was a 3rd Assistant Director.

Robbie gushed about the fortuitous moment that they met. “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,” she told Vogue. “And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.” She even told the prestige mag that he was “the best-looking guy” around.

She even kept the relationship secret from her friends. “It was dramatic. I’m not going into the details but s**t hit the fan. Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good,” she told Elle.

A little fun viral anecdote of Robbie’s romance with her beau is that she freaked out about his little cameo in the Harry Potter film franchise. “My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, ‘Had you told me sooner we would’ve been married very quickly,’ ” Robbie recounted. “But he was an extra when he was a little kid — he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way.”

Robbie and Ackerley secretly tied the knot in her home country Australia in 2017. Rumors swirled when she was wearing a “Say ‘I do’ down under” shirt during a trip to Bryon Bay. According to U.K.’s The Telegraph, her mother and her three siblings were in attendance, and the wedding was heavily guarded by security. She confirmed the nuptials by posting a photo of her ring on her Instagram. Robbie also revealed that she postponed their honeymoon to film I, Tonya.

“We did this film instead of our honeymoon. There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta freezing cold being like, ‘We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!’ Following our dream,” Robbie explained to Extra in 2017. “Once the movie wrapped, they did have time for a getaway together. “We did it after we finished shooting. It was great.”

In 2014, Robbie and Ackerley founded LuckyChap Entertainment with friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The production company is responsible for a myriad of projects that Robbie starred in such as I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and even Barbie. “I’m a great advocate of doing business with your partner,” she told PORTER. “Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

Ackerley talked to MovieMaker magazine in 2020 about their goal to make female-focused films. “If we can be a company that curates new and emerging talent, and can bring them through and provide that platform to do bigger movies and studio movies, that’s ideally what we want to do,” he said.

“It’s nice to be in business with people where I already know we’re going to do life together anyway,” Robbie said of her joint venture.

Ackerley supports his wife in every project she’s in and has lifted her spirits. “Even though Harley [Quinn] is a character I have played before, I still got scared before shooting because I’m always nervous to start any job,” she said. “I have this complete crisis of faith and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not even good at acting, and I can’t do this.’ Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband, and I’m like, ‘I don’t think I can do this.’ He says something like, ‘You do this every time. You’ll be fine.’”

She also joked, “I seem to love a lot of British things,” she told the British publication. “I love Harry Potter, I love my husband and I love Love Island. It’s great.”

Home life seems to be a joy to be around too when Robbie recalled a time when the couple had to face snakes—one of Ackerley’s biggest fears. She explained, on The Late Late Show With James Corden, “My husband hates snakes. He’s English. You guys don’t have them, obviously, at all in England, I guess. I’m living in L.A. and there was a two-meter snake … just outside the kitchen, just in the garden the other day. [Ackerley] almost had a coronary. He was like, ‘What do we do?! Do we kill it?!’ And I was like, ‘F— no, we don’t kill it. Just gently tell it to go somewhere else.’ “

