After an “intoxicating” romance that began in 2020, culminated in an engagement, then was blown apart by infidelity accusations, it’s reasonable to wonder are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together?

Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, met on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and started out as friends. Their relationship soon became romantic after Fox split from Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage.

They announced their engagement in January but a year and a bit later, their relationship had become publicly very rocky. In February, Fox erased all evidence of their relationship on Instagram following infidelity rumors. Read on if you want to know whether Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still together.

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still together, but that’s not to say they’ve been without their issues.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

July 20 2023: Megan Fox and MGK are planning their wedding again

After a tumultuous start to 2023, it appears Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship is returning to stable—their version of it, at the very least. “They’re on the right track again,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again.”

On July 17, 2023, Megan Fox shared a series of racy images to Instagram of her in a bikini, perched on a branch. “the forest is my oldest friend,” she wrote in the caption. In response, MGK wrote, “if this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me.” So it seems they’re at least on speaking terms?

February 19, 2023: Megan Fox rejoins Instagram

When Fox reactivated her Instagram on February 19, 2023, she clarified that no cheating had taken place. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote. “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

She also posted in support of MGK’s guitarist. “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it—I will never understand,” she wrote. “Why are people so….so dumb.”

She continued, “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. ❤️middle finger up.” Sophie replied, “The internet is so wild! Sending so much love.”

February 14, 2023: Megan Fox, MGK spotted leaving couples’ counselling

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Fox and MGK were spotted looking “emotional” as they left a couples’ counselor in Los Angeles on February 14 (see the photos here). “Megan appeared emotional as she wiped her eyes with her hand while leaving the building while a pensive MGK followed closely behind,” the tabloid observed. “The pair were seen talking to one another as they walked into the car park, before leaving in separate cars. They are believed to have spent two and a half hours inside the building.”

A source told People on the same day that “they are speaking and trying to work things out.” However, Fox “is still upset” and “taking one day at a time” when it comes to the future with her actor-musician beau. “She was never one to casually date,” the source continued. “She is with him because she believes it’s a long-term relationship. She isn’t just gonna give up on their relationship. “There are trust issues and this causes conflicts right now. Megan is taking one day at a time.” Another source said, “Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out.”

Another source backed up their relationship to Us Weekly, “They have a very intense relationship, and they are both very passionate people. That combination can sometimes explode, and they love hard but also fight hard,” the insider told the gossip site, noting the duo frequently go through “this type of drama” together. “It is really a communication issue that they need to work through and that is why they are going to counseling.”

February 12 2023: Fox sparks rumors MGK cheated on her

The drama began, publicly at least, on February 12, 2023, when Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself, plus a video of an envelope burning. She wrote in the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath” which are lyrics from Beyonce’s “Pray You Catch Me” off her 2016 album Lemonade. It was swiftly deleted, as along with all evidence of her intense relationship with MGK.

A fan commented on the post, expressing that MGK might have cheated on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd by writing, “He probably got with Sophie.” Fox replied to the comment, “Maybe I got with Sophie.” It wasn’t long before the tabloids were saturated with infidelity rumors, unfairly dragging Lloyd into the drama.

January 12, 2022: Megan Fox and MGK are engaged

The “Bloody Valentine” musician and actress became engaged on January 11, 2022. MGK announced the news in an Instagram video of Megan showing off her diamond ring, which included an emerald (her birthstone), a diamond (his birthstone) and two magnetic bands of thorns. “yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨”

In an interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly described how he and Stephen Webster designed the ring. “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…” He quipped, “Love is pain!”

July 2020: Megan Fox and MGK go Instagram official

He was the one to post first, with a black-and-white photo of Megan Fox and MGK together with the caption: “Waited for eternity to find you again … 🔪💫❤️🔪.” In a simlar post shared a few days later, she wrote: “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪.”

June 15, 2020: Megan Fox and MGK spark relationship rumors

Daily Mail paparazzi spotted Megan Fox and MGK out and about together and looking loved-up—it seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.