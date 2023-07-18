News outlets everywhere reported that Gigi Hadid was arrested on a bleak Tuesday morning. The model was taking a vacation in the Cayman Islands when she was suddenly arrested with her friend.

The supermodel arrived on her vacation three days ago on July 15, 2023, and took an Instagram picture on a sunny beach bed. She debuted her new ink tattoo which was a precisely drawn dragon on her thigh. However, things went sour before she even left the airport to her destination. So why was Gigi Hadid arrested? Read more to find out.

Why was Gigi Hadid arrested?

Why was Gigi Hadid arrested? Gigi Hadid and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were arrested on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja, according to Cayman Marl Road. They were both taken to the Prisoner Detention Center for processing and subsequently released on bail pending a ruling on the case by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Both were fined $1,000. Marijuana use is legal on the island, however, importing it from another country is illegal.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

The arrest didn’t stop the supermodel from enjoying her trip. She subsequently made several Instagram posts in the tropical island. Gigi captioned one of her posts, “What designer makes this noodle? Wrong answers only.” She even posted a roundup of her memories in an Instagram post after the news broke. “All’s well that ends well🌅,” she captioned the post.

Fans immediately commented on the post, “She winning the idgaf war lmao.” Another commented, “Girl after being arrested for drugs and released with money.”

Gigi’s ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik also just recently opened up about his own legal woes when it came to troubles with her mother Yolanda Hadid. In 2021, TMZ reported that Zayn had “struck” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and she had filed a police report. He took the time to tell his side of the story. “I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too and that’s all I really cared about,” he said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “If anybody of a sane mind would look at the situation, I believe you could respect that I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything, y’know? I wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her.”

He added that he didn’t want his daughter Khai, 2, who he shares with the supermodel to look at him in a bad light. “Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it and it would just be something that was… There was no point,” he said. “I believe I dealt with it in the best way. In an amicable, respectful way, and that’s all that needs to be said.” He also added, “Since I’ve had my daughter and since she was born, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her in terms of, I can do things and I can achieve things and I can overcome things and you can do this, too.”

After news of his altercation with Yolanda, Zayn took to his Twitter to explain the situation. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” Gigi and Zayn broke up shortly after the altercation.

Zayn also opened up about using the drug for creativity back when he was living with Hadid. “Weed is also a part of my life for certain things,” he explained to ES Magazine in 2016. “I find it helps me be creative. Some people say it kills your ambition, some people say it destroys your personality. Personally I haven’t had any of them experiences yet.”

When asked if he smoked it for breakfast, Malik grinned and shrugged, saying “I don’t think I’m allowed to specify — don’t get me arrested.” He also revealed that Hadid loves tequila such as “spicy margaritas and jalapeños — crazy.”

