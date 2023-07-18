A public callout. Bebe Rexha’s boyfriend’s texts are going viral after the subject of the messages appear to comment on her weight.

Bebe Rexha dated boyfriend Keyan Safyari since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. “We like this guy. I think this is a good one. He’s a very good one,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “This guy is special. He’s loving, he takes care of me, he’s understanding of my career and what I do. My family loves him. He’s just honestly an amazing person, and he makes me happy! It just feels right.”

So what happened with Bebe Rexha’s boyfriend and his texts? Read more to see them below.

What were Bebe Rexha’s boyfriend’s texts?

What were Bebe Rexha’s boyfriend’s texts? The “I’m Good” singer posted alleged messages from her boyfriend that were about her weight gain.

The message said, “Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense…but it’s not the real reason.”

He continued, “If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us then that’s ok and that’s the reason. Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what. I think it’s important for you to think about things and write things down, speak to a therapist and do this retreat thing to get. to the root of the problem. Let me know if you’d like to speak if you need more clarity. Love you”

Bebe opened up about her struggles with weight comments on the Jennifer Hudson Show in late May 2023. She was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome which Mayo Clinic describes as “a problem with hormones that happens during the reproductive years” and where the body has too much of a hormone called androgen in your body.

“A video of me popped up and I was like, ‘Let me read the comments,’ which you’re not supposed [to do],” she says on the talk show. “That’s the number one rule, don’t read the comments. But I was like, ‘Let me read the comments.’ And the first thing up top was ‘Bebe Rexha weight gain.’ And I was like … listen, we’re in the public eye so that’s bound to happen, especially, like, I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight, but that comes with the territory.”

She continued, “I’m not mad about it, because it is true. But it’s just when you see things like that it does mess with your … because you don’t know what somebody’s going through. So it kind of is tough, but I feel like we’re in 2023. We should not be talking about people’s weight.”

In an interview with StyleCaster in 2021, Rexha talked about body positivity. “I’ll be like, ‘Ugh, I got some more cellulite on my leg’ and I’m like ‘Damn, well I hate my legs now,’” she says. “Then I’m like, ‘You know what? I love myself with cellulite.’ If I want to change it, I’ll make changes slowly and do things to make myself feel better, but I’m gonna do it for myself.” She also criticized a screenshot of a TikTok with the search bar saying “bebe rexha weight gain.” “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what,” she tweeted.

She also talked about her relationship with her boyfriend and social media to ET. “Unless I have a ring on my finger, you ain’t getting a grid post, and that’s the truth!” she joked. “I have a love-hate relationship with social media. I love it because I can talk to my fans and see what’s up with them, but then you see things you don’t wanna see.”

“Mean comments, or when you go into a rabbit hole, becoming like Inspector Gadget and seeing things you don’t wanna see, especially when you’re in a relationship,” she added.

She explained that one time during a relationship she did a “crazy girlfriend deep dive” and saw things she’d rather not. “It’s tough in relationships to be on social media … other females, you get them in your head and you get a little insecure,” she said. “I just saw likes and messages and comments, and I was like, ‘Ugh, why? What don’t I have that she has?’ Like, this guy that I’m dating, why is he flirting with her?”

During the concert at Pier 17 in New York City on June 19, 2023. A phone was thrown at Bebe Rexha’s face while she was performing at the end of her show. The concert ended abruptly as she was taken to get her injury taken care of. The day after the attack, Bebe posted two posts on her Instagram account about the incident. She posted a picture of the injury, which included a black eye and stitches, on her Instagram with the caption “I’m good.”

She posted a subsequent post with pictures from the show and the caption, “Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown. Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!! Philly next! Which show you coming to?! #bestfnnightofmylifetour”

