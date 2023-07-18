During one of her concerts during her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert’s selfie picture video became viral on social media.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second,” the 39-year-old country singer said in a TikTok video captured by a fan while interrupting her own song “Tin Man.” “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

She continued amid a crowd of cheers, “I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.” Concertgoers subsequently left after she made that comment.

The women who were taking selife pictures during Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo concert spoke out about the embarrassment they felt during the show. So, what happened during Miranda Lambert’s selfie picture video?

What happened during Miranda Lambert's selfie picture video?

What happened during Miranda Lambert’s selfie picture video? In an interview with NBC News, the women who took pictures in front of Miranda Lambert’s concert felt like they were scolded.

Adela Calin, who went to the concert with friends, said, “It was 30 seconds at most. We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down.” She continued, “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” she said. “… I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Calin also added that the lighting before the show wasn’t so good and they tried to take the picture towards the end of the show. “We just couldn’t get one good picture,” Calin said. “We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater.”

She posted the photos on social media. “These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies 😱,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Social media users came to the defense of the fans, commenting on the original video: “She made her money, what the crap is she worried about! Let those girls make memories at a concert they paid for!!” Another added, “She could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement like “let’s try to be in the moment and stay off our phones” if she felt like”

On another TikTok video that captured another point of view of the concert, a top commenter wrote, “If I’m paying that kinda money I’ll take a damn picture during whatever song. These people forget who pay their bills.”

“The House That Built Me” singer talked about her excitement about her Planet Hollywood Las Vegas residency. “I love that I can stay in one spot for three weeks because I’m used to moving all the time on tour, so it’s been nice to just chill,” she told E! News.

She also told Billboard that she was pumped to connect with her fans. “What I learned from those shows alone was that you’re in Vegas because you built a catalog, so play the songs that people know and love from you. That’s really what I’m sticking with. Sometimes on the road or with new record cycles, we get all wrapped up in our new songs, but there’s a certain amount of trust the fans put in this catalog.”

Lambert talked about her creative ambition with her new residency in a statement. “When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas. I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

She also took inspiration from other country legends,. “We went to Vegas to see three shows. We went to see George Strait, we went to see Shania [Twain], and we went to see Brooks & Dunn,” she told Vulture. I was just wanting to get a feel. One thing I really took away from that was they played all the songs I wanted to hear. In fact, they couldn’t get them all in because there’s so many hits. I realized that part of this Vegas show is, Give the people what they want. I mean, they come in to see you because they’ve been a fan for a while and it’s a staple in their trip. I know that there’s songs that I’m tired of that have to be in the set. I wasn’t disappointed when I heard every B&D song I wanted them to play.”

The incident also comes after a string of accidents between fans and performers like when Bebe Rexha got hit in the face with a phone on stage. Kelsea Ballerini also got hit in the eye with a bracelet and Harry Styles was struck in the eye with an unknown object during his concert in Vienna. Ava Max was slapped by a fan when approaching the stage and P!nk was thrown a fan’s mother’s ashes on stage.

