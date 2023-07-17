She was spotted without her wedding ring at Wimbledon, so a lot of people are wondering if Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are divorcing.

Grande first started dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who represents celebrity homes, in January 2020. The “Thank U Next” singer confirmed their relationship in May in her music video for “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber. The video saw Grande and Gomez slow-dancing. The confirmation came after speculation the two were dating from Grande’s Instagram posts, which showed she and Gomez quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2020, Grande confirmed that she and Gomez were engaged via an Instagram slideshow of photos of them together. Among the pictures was a shot of her engagement ring, which featured an oval-shaped diamond and a pearl given to her by her late grandfather. “forever n then some,” she captioned the post. Grande and Gomez were wed in an imitate ceremony in May 2021 with less than 20 guests. But it wouldn’t last, as questions of whether Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are divorcing were swirling online in July 2023.

Is Ariana Grande divorcing Dalton Gomez?

July 17, 2023: News breaks of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s separation

Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men’s final. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

TMZ reported that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were divorcing but no news of why they split has been reported. The gossip site spoke to sources with insider knowledge of the couple, saying that they’ve been separated “since January” and while they tried to reconcile, they’re “heading for divorce.” According to TMZ, they’d been spending “miles apart” since December 2022 when she started filming Wicked but their sources say the problems started before that. Though, it appears they “remain friends” and “still talk on the phone regularly”.

This lines up with what has been reported elsewhere. They apparently separated earlier this year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since, a source confirmed to People.

July 16, 2023: Ariana Grande seen without wedding ring

This sad news came after she was spotted without her wedding ring at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Ariana without her wedding ring while enjoying the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, seated between Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey and Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. “I’m sorry I’m really not tryna start anything i jus wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??” one person tweeted. “Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring?????????” another chimed in.

While Grande has been relatively quiet on social media in the lead up, her wedding ring has been noticeably absent from posts.

May 15, 2023: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez celebrate two-year anniversary

In May, Grande shared an Instagram post to celebrate the couple’s second anniversary. A “2” written with a heart and the phrase “3.5 together”, marking their years as a couple. She wrote: “I love him so.”

August 2021: Ariana Grande responds to Dalton Gomez divorce rumors

In August 2021, Grande shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok without her wedding ring, but shut down rumors there was trouble between her and her husband by saying: “I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t,” she said at the time.

May 17, 2021: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get married

According to the rep who spoke to People, “less than 20 people” were in attendance at Grande and Gomez’s wedding ceremony, which took place right at Ari’s home. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the publicist added. An insider told People that the 27-year-old Grammy winner and 25-year-old real estate agent were both excited to get married at home: “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there,” the insider noted. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

News of their wedding came weeks after sources told Us Weekly that the pair were planning for a “very small and intimate affair” in the summer of 2021. “Ariana and Dalton’s wedding will happen early summer,” a source told Us in April. “They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California.”

December 2020: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get engaged

Ariana announced she and Dalton were engaged in December 2020 with a post on Instagram after less than a year together. A source told Us Weekly at the time that they were “beyond obsessed with each other” and spend “almost all their time together.” The insider added, “He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her.”

February 2020: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez spark dating rumors

Grande and Gomez first sparked romance rumors in February 2020, shortly after she split from Social House’s Mikey Foster following their 2019 romance. The pair hinted at their relationship the following month on social media, and by May 2020, they went fully public with their relationship in a music video for Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U.”

Prior to her relationship with Dalton, Ariana was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson from June to October 2018. According to sources who spoke to Hollywood Life, Ari’s ex-fiancé was really happy for her.

“Pete has moved on from Ariana but he without a shadow of a doubt wants her to be happy and he assumes she must be if she is now married,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live star told Hollywood Life on May 17 following the news of Ariana and Dalton’s wedding. It was revealed at the time that the singer, 27, officially tied the knot with the real estate agent, 25, in a secret ceremony over the weekend of May 15. While Pete, 27, was “all good” with his ex moving on, Hollywood Life’s source says he wouldn’t any public statements. “He doesn’t feel like it is his place to make a public gesture about but also assumes he will be asked about it down the road but the fact remains, he is happy that she is happy.”

