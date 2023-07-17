Clearing the air. They were seen out and about in Los Angeles and true Karjenner fans are wondering: are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again?

In 2019, the biggest shakeup in Keeping Up With The Kardashians history was when Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with her half-sister’s BFF, Jordyn Woods. The scandal tore apart Tristan and Khloé’s relationship, and since then, Kylie hasn’t been seen with her ex-best friend. TMZ broke the news that Jordyn and Tristan hung out at a club with a few mutual friends on February 17, 2019 before returning to Tristan’s house for a house party, where they were seen making out.

More than four years later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the social media model were seen eating together. Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again and where are they now? Read more to find out.

Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again?

July 16, 2023: Khloé Kardashian posts cryptic Instagram Story after Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ reunion

After Kylie and Jordyn made headlines with their reunion, Khloé posted a couple of quotes on her Instagram story that could be directed at her old drama. “It’s easy to judge,” read one story which was a quote from author Doe Zantamata. “It’s more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience, and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods.” In another post, she shared the quote, “It takes graces to be kind in cruel situations.”

July 15, 2023: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods seen together four years after Tristan Thompson drama

On July 15, 2023, The Daily Mail shared pictures of the Lipkit founder and the actress together for a sushi dinner. The two were also seen leaving in the same car together. Kylie was seen in a black-and-white ensemble while Jordyn opted for an all-red ensemble.

August 5, 2022: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child together

Despite all the drama and cheating with Tristan, a representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share a daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in July 2022 via a statement from her representative. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement read. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

January 2022: Tristan Thompson confirms he cheated on Khloé Kardashian and fathered a child with another woman

Tristan confirmed in January 2022 that he was the father to Maralee’s son, who was born in December 2021. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. The Chicago Bulls basketball player’s confirmation came after weeks of denying rumors that he fathered his third child with the former personal trainer while he was still in a relationship with Khloé. After coming clean, Thompson went on to reveal that he was intending to remain a part of his son’s life. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he said.

Tristan also apologized to Khloé on his Instagram. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

February 2021: Khloé Kardashian clarifies Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Jordyn Woods

The True American founder weighed in on Kylie and Jordyn’s relationship after a follower on social media asked her whether she thinks the pair can be friends again. “So…is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordan again,” the Instagram user wrote, commenting under a preview clip for the final season of KUWTK.

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” Khloé wrote in response to the fan’s question on Instagram. “Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do.”

She continued, “I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!”

The reality star went on to “respectfully” slam the commenter, telling them to “SHUT THE F–K UP” for stirring the pot. “By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all,” Khloé added. “Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F–K UP!”

December 2020: Jordyn Woods says things come “in full circle” after Kylie Jenner fallout

In a November 2020 episode of PrettyLittleThing’s “Behind Closed Doors” podcast, Jordyn talked about how her life is post-scandal. “I think life is just about constantly evolving and constantly growing and becoming the best version of you,” she said. “And as long as you’re solid and the people around you are solid and everyone has the best intentions and everyone’s genuine, there’s not really a problem. I love meeting new people and, you know, I love people.”

She continued, “I think that you can’t let life dim you down and you can’t let things happen to you or whatever, you know what goes on in life, change who you are for the worst. You have to constantly become better and evolve and everything is a learning lesson. I’m very happy with the people I have in my life and that’s just life. Everything comes full circle too.”

December 11, 2019: Khloé Kardashian responds to Jordyn Woods’ polygraph test after Tristan Thompson drama

Khloé took to Instagram to cryptically post a quote about Jordyn’s polygraph test. “Liars are always ready to take oaths” she posted on her Instagram story.

December 2019: Jordyn Woods takes polygraph test after Tristan Thompson drama

When asked by the polygraphist, “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Jordyn responded with a calm yet resounding “No.”

The polygraphist—who has conducted tests for over 25 years in forensic criminal and civil investigations—confirmed that Jordyn was telling the truth. “You definitely passed, and I believe you’re being truthful in the test,” he said at the end of the test.

July 31, 2019: Jordyn Woods speaks out on Kylie Jenner’s friendship

On July 31, 2019, Jordyn Woods talked about the lasting effects of the scandal on her friendships and how it exactly went down to Cosmo UK. “I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen,’” Woods said, explaining that the kiss came out of nowhere. “I told him, ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying ‘I feel so alone in a room full of people’? I went through a phase of thinking, ‘I’m going to isolate myself because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.’”

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know?” she said. “How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.”

On what she thought of Kylie after the whole scandal, Jordyn said. “I love her. That’s my homie,” she said. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” Woods added.

July 15, 2019: Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian talk about Jordyn Woods friendship on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 concluded with a two-part finale surrounding the drama of the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

“So Jordyn, do you like, miss her? Like, want to be friends with her?” Khloé began. Jenner gives the question some thought. She answers very carefully—avoiding giving a straight up yes or no.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason—for me, for her, for you, for everybody,” Kylie started. “She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others.”

Khloé replied, “I really respect in you that you’re really good at being calm even when you probably do want to scream at someone.”

March 1, 2019: Khloé Kardashian responds to Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk interview

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

After Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk, it seemed like Khloé didn’t want to forgive the model just yet.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” she tweeted.

She continued, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well”

March 1, 2019: Jordyn Woods goes on Red Table Talk to discuss Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

On March 1, 2019, Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk to talk about her side of the story.

Jordyn confirmed that she and Tristan did go to a club with some friends before returning to his house for an after party. But she did not make out with him. After the party, when the sun was rising, Jordyn told Tristan that she was leaving. He walked her to the door, which is when she said that he kissed her. “On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said. “[There was] no passion, no nothing…he just kissed me.” Woods made clear that there was no tongue involved. She also denied claims that she and Thompson slept together.

“Never. Never a thought, never a consideration, never happened, and never will I,” she said. “And that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth.”

The next day, Jordyn said she told Kylie Jenner and Khloé that she attended a party at Thompson’s house. When Kardashian asked her what happened, she omitted the detail of the kiss, explaining that she was “trying to protect Khloé’s heart.” “I had talked to Kylie and Khloé in the morning and I told them I was there,” she said. “I had talked to Khloé and she asked me what was going on, if everything was fine. In my head, in trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, ‘No, he was chilling, everything was okay. There were girls there but he wasn’t all over the girls.’”

She continued, “I know I am not the reason that Tristan and Khloé are not together. This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand, that but I know I’m not the reason.” Woods also noted that she has called and texted Kardashian many times to apologize.”

February 19, 2019: TMZ reports Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian broke up

On February 19, 2019, TMZ reported that Tristan and Khloé broke up after he was caught making out with Jordyn Woods. Sources told the gossip site that “she’s had enough.”

