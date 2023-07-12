He’s finally come back out to the public eye and addressed what happened during his alleged fight with Yolanda Hadid. Zayn Malik’s cleared up his 2021 incident and explained his reasonings why he kept it private.

In 2021, news broke of the fight between his now ex-girlfriend’s mother and the “Pillowtalk” singer after TMZ reported that Zayn had “struck” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and she had filed a police report. He took the time to tell his side of the story. “I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too and that’s all I really cared about,” he said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “If anybody of a sane mind would look at the situation, I believe you could respect that I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything, y’know? I wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her.”

He added that he didn’t want his daughter Khai, 2, who he shares with supermodel Gigi Hadid to look at him in a bad light. “Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it and it would just be something that was… There was no point,” he said. “I believe I dealt with it in the best way. In an amicable, respectful way, and that’s all that needs to be said.” He also added, “Since I’ve had my daughter and since she was born, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her in terms of, I can do things and I can achieve things and I can overcome things and you can do this, too.”

What happened during Zayn Malik’s 2021 incident? On Friday, October 29, TMZ revealed that Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment. Among those charges of harassment is one involving Gigi, who he reportedly screamed at during the alleged altercation with her mother. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former One Direction member yelled at Gigi over the phone to “strap on some f**king balls and defend your partner against your f**king mother in my house.”

TMZ reports that the incident between Zayn and Yolanda took place on September 29, 2021, when Gigi’s mom entered their Pennsylvania property when Gigi wasn’t home. The documents reveal that he allegedly called Yolanda a “f**king Dutch sl*t” before ordering her to “stay away from [my] f**king daughter.” The singer then allegedly “shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.”

The singer has since pled no contest to the harassment charges following the incident and was fined. Zayn has also been ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, for a total of 360 days, along with completing an anger management and a domestic violence course. In addition, the star must maintain no contact with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, and the security guard who was on staff during the altercation.

After news of his altercation with Yolanda, Zayn took to his Twitter to explain the situation. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn also responded to the claims he “struck” Yolanda in a statement to TMZ. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

In the podcast, he talked about why he shied away from the public eye. “I don’t tend to get involved when people say things online, whether it’s got something to do with me or whether it doesn’t. Because, for me, my most valuable thing that I have in life is time, and that takes so much time in a toxic environment to explain yourself to people and justify this so I just kind of keep to myself,” he said. “If something happens in the family, I’d rather keep that between the family, you know? You don’t need a whole audience of people and opinions because it’s hard enough to manage between two.”

He also noted that he and Gigi have a great co-parenting relationship. The two split in 2021 after the altercation news broke. The former One Direction artist noted that he and Gigi have a “really good” bond, confirming that he has 50 percent custody. “I’m super full on, hands on with my child every chance I can be,” he explained. “If I could get 60 percent, I would have it.”

