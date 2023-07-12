It was one of the most high-profile celebrity relationships—and subsequent divorces—in recent memory, made all the more sensational thanks to his ties with the controversial Church of Scientology. Does Tom Cruise see Suri is a valid question, though the answer is complicated and will depend on who you ask.

The Top Gun actor has three kids. He shares his only son, Connor Cruise, and eldest daughter, Isabella ‘Bella’ Cruise with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. The Golden Globe winner and the Big Little Lies actress adopted Bella and Connor when they were married. Cruise has one biological child: his daughter Suri, whom he shares with his other ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

Suri is Tom Cruise’s youngest child. The Academy Award-nominated actor welcomed his daughter in April 2006 with his then-wife, Katie Holmes, whom he first started dating in June 2005. The former couple reportedly got engaged that same year after only seven weeks of dating. Around the same time, Holmes, who was raised Catholic, reportedly began converting to Cruise’s Church of Scientology. The pair ultimately split in 2012, and it is believed that the Dawson’s Creek alum filed for divorce from Cruise in part to “protect” their daughter Suri from Scientology. So, does Tom Cruise see Suri? You’ll have to read on to find out.

Does Tom Cruise see Suri?

Tom Cruise and Suri Cruise, 2012 in New York City. Photo by Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

It would appear Tom Cruise doesn’t see Suri all that often. Ever since Holmes and Cruise’s divorce, the Jerry Maguire star has rarely been spotted with his daughter. Holmes has full custody of Suri and lives with her in New York City today. The last known photos of Suri and her dad are from nearly a decade ago in 2012 when the pair visited Disneyland together.

In March 2023, a source told The Post that Cruise has “no part” in his daughter Suri’s life and suggested in an earlier article that Scientology was one of the reasons for the estranged relationship. “If he wanted to see her, he could see her,” one source said. “Even people in prison have a right to see their children.” The source continued: “This is his loss, his issue, his problem. He must be really brainwashed,” implying that Cruise had chosen the church over his child.

A source who spoke to Hollywood Life in April 2019 revealed that despite their estranged relationship, Tom “still loves” Suri. “As challenging as things have become for him and his daughter, he still loves her,” the insider revealed at the time. “Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie, and he looks forward to repairing their relationship one day.”

Famous former Scientologist, King of Queens star Leah Remini claimed Cruise was waiting until Suri was older to “indoctrinate” her into Scientology. “Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person which is an enemy and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be connected to Suri,” Remini told The Post in 2020. “I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother.”

In 2013, Tom settled a $50 million lawsuit against Bauer Media, which stemmed from a 2012 Life & Style magazine piece alleging that the Top Gun star “abandoned” his daughter Suri after divorcing Holmes.

During his deposition, Cruise responded to the insinuation: “Listen, I find that question offensive,” he said. “I find it—those statements offensive. And like with any relationship, there are many different levels to it. You know, I—I find it very offensive. There is no need to protect my daughter from my religion.” The attorney pushed further, asking, “And Ms. Holmes has never indicated in any way that was one of the reasons she left you? … To protect Suri from Scientology?” He says, “Did she say that? That was one of the assertions, yes.”

Meanwhile, Suri is said to be living a relatively calm and normal life in New York City with her mom, Holmes. The Dawson’s Creek alum told Town & Country in 2017 that, “My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, and children, Isabella and Connor in 1996. Photo by Newspix/Getty Images)

While Holmes and Suri have distanced themselves from Scientology, Connor and Bella Cruise are in the thick of it.

Isabella “Bella” Cruise is Cruise’s eldest child. She was adopted by Cruise and his then-wife Nicole Kidman during their marriage, which lasted for a decade until 2001. Like her dad, Bella is a notoriously private person. What we do know about her is that she’s currently based in London, where she works as an artist and owns her own company. Bella is also married to Max Parker, an IT consultant.

When Bella got married in 2015, there was some speculation that she was estranged from her mother and father because neither attended the wedding. The artist has since shut down those claims, telling the Daily Mail in 2016, “Of course [we talk], they’re my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of shit.”

Cruise’s only son, Connor, was born in January 1995 and was adopted by Cruise and Kidman shortly after his birth. These days, Connor works as a DJ and is based in Florida. He also briefly pursued acting like his dad, having appeared in films like 2008’s Seven Pounds and the 2012 remake of Red Dawn.

While his half-sister Suri may not have a strong relationship with their dad, Connor does seem to be close with the Mission Impossible actor. Both he and his adoptive sister Bella were raised in the Church of Scientology with their father and have been spotted spending time with the actor on multiple occasions now that they’re all grown up. Most recently, Cruise took his son out to a ball game in San Francisco in October 2021, where the pair were spotted by fans on the jumbotron.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.