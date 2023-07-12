Zayn Malik’s Accent Is Going Viral For His ‘Most British Pronunciations’

It’s his first interview in about six years, and many grown-up Directioners could not handle Zayn Malik’s accent. The former One Direction singer went on the Call Her Daddy podcast in a tell-all about his life in the past couple of years as well as his upbringing.

In the new interview with Alex Cooper, fans were surprised online about his thick accent since he hasn’t done anything public in the past couple of years. “ZAYN’S BRITISH ACCENT IS SO STRONG 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨,” one user tweeted. “That was the most British pronunciation of daughter I have ever heard. 10/10,” a fan replied to the teaser video. One fan quoted the tweet, “the accent not as sexy as i expected um.” While another directly responded to that with, “real directioners knew his voice was never sexy & thts why he barely spoke !”” i forgot how heavy zayn’s accent is and all those years of watching interviews still didn’t help idk what the hell he’s saying half the time,” another fan reacted.

Where was this accent from? Did fans forget how Zayn sounded like or are they all just startled with the new and bombshell content?

What’s up with Zayn Malik’s accent?

What’s up with Zayn Malik’s accent? At one point of the interview, Zayn confides that he named one of his pets “Fumper” but because of his thick accent, Cooper could not understand what he was saying. He explained that he got the idea from Bambi but insisted that “It’s better in my accent.”

The reason why Zayn’s accent is so strong is because of his British roots and his hometown of Bradford which is up in Northern England. The “Pillow Talk” singer also revealed that he moved to Pennsylvania recently. “Bradford’s not like Pennsylvania in terms of the wealth and way it’s looked after and taken care of. It’s an impoverished community, there’s people below working class that have a hard environment they’re growing up in. Everyone’s kind of got some issues going on at home or there’s something on the street. Everywhere you go there’s a lot of confliction.

He talked about how proud he was to be from the area despite some challenges. “It was very different to here in that sense. But I’m very grateful because it [Bradford] shaped and moulded a lot of identity for me. Early on I was questioned, interrogated about my identity because of my environment, it’s just the way it is. You have to have a good understanding of who you are. It helped cement my own identity in myself.” He continued, “Even your fashion, the way you want to cut your hair, something was questioned if you weren’t doing the norm. You had to have a bit about you, have a bit of wits about you, you know street smarts.

He further commented on his upbringing. “There’s a mix of everything – there’s the peer pressure in schools but then it’s on the street, if you go out there and you’re just trying to have a good time it’s not as friendly fun. It’s a bit more irate. There’s a bit of aggression going on. I was a bit of a cheeky chappy, mischievous, used to get into all kinds of childish stuff – like climbing in places I shouldn’t have been, falling out of trees, and smashing windows – with a football.

His parents were super helpful in raising him to be his best self. “There was always an opportunity to go and do something that would have got you in serious trouble [in Bradford].I was always really lucky in the sense my mother and father were super protective of that environment. My dad was aware of the things that were out there and explained stuff to me from a young age and kind of kept me away from that. That’s where I developed into being a person that likes to be by myself, singing, recording, writing, I got into poetry, because I was in my room a lot.”

Another bombshell that happened during the podcast was what was going on with him when he left One Direction. “There was a lot of—look I don’t want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on,” he said of the group. “Certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn’t want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening, so I just got ahead of the curve. I was like, ‘I’m just going to get out of here. I think this is done.’…I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record, if I’m being completely honest with you. I was like, ‘I’m going to jump the gun here for the first time.'”

He also opened up about the dispute with his ex-girlfriend’s mother Yolanda Hadid after news broke that they were fighting. “I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too,” he told Cooper. “And that’s all I really cared about. If anybody of the same mind would look at the situation, I believe that you could respect that I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything. I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her—any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and be able to read into it and it would just be something, there was no point.” He believes he dealt with the situation “in an amicable, respectful way.” “And that’s all that needs to be said,” he said. “I just I feel like it’s a lot of negativity.”

