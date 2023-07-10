As far as alleged celebrity couples go, this is one we can 100 percent get on board with and maybe she can too, because Selena Gomez subtly responded to rumors she’s dating Jeremy Allen White.

Rumors started with this anonymous (as they almost always are) tip to celeb gossip source Deux Moi, which read “A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is casually dating again. He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas.” The show in question? Presumably The Bear, the second season of which just dropped on hulu. The A-list singer-actress? I mean, google “a-list singer-actress” and Selena Gomez is the first result. She also had recently been filming in Paris. So what do we think? Selena Gomez has thoughts.

How has Selena Gomez responded to the rumors she’s dating Jeremy Allen White?

Neither Allen White nor Gomez has commented publicly on the rumors, but we love how Selena subtly responded in a video she shared to TikTok: "Have you ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more, like damn, what did I do next?"

Earlier in the year, she was linked to Zayn Malik, but she used TikTok as a platform to respond to those rumors too. In the video, she’s rugged up while watching a soccer training session. “I’m single!” she yells to the players. “I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you so much.” She captioned the video: “The struggle man lol,” which featured one of her friends laughing in the background.

Back in the 2010s, Selena was asked on a red carpet about which One Direction she’d most want to kiss. “Oh no,” she said before quickly answering, “Zayn,” with a laugh. Later, in an interview with InStyle UK in 2016, Selena denied rumors she was dating Zayn, which had surfaced when Justin Bieber suggested Selena and cheated on him with Zayn. “If he had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him. Just kidding, but not kidding,” she told the magazine.

Meanwhile, Allen White finds himself single again after splitting from his wife and childhood sweetheart, Addison Timlin. We don’t know for sure why, as when TMZ first reported the divorce in May 2023, they had no other information other than court documents to say she’d initiated the split on May 11, 2023. In those documents, Timlin, who asked for spousal support, listed her and Allen’s date of separation as September 1, 2022.

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin. Image: Getty Getty Images

According to a source quoted by ET, she and White “were having trust issues during their relationship that ultimately led to their divorce.” The source added: “They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split.”

Online sleuths, according to DeuxMoi, suspected it could be a cheating scandal, but it’s important to remember that DeuxMoi herself—whoever she may be, her identity remains anonymous, but we do know she’s from New York City—has never claimed the rumors circulated by her account are accurate nor verified. “I’ve always stayed true to what I said from day one, which is that this information is not proven to be based in fact,” she told the New York Times in 2020. “I don’t do any additional research. I’m not a reporter.”

Per one tipster: “Brooklyn’s hottest dad who’s [sic] divorce just went public cheated on his wife with a PA [personal assistant] from his big show that has a second season coming out.” While another wrote submitted: “Anon please but I’ve been sitting on some wild tea for a few weeks and am inspired to share after seeing a certain TV actor still wearing his wedding ring on tonight’s award show. Said actor’s wife is currently cheating on him with an actor/writer/director whom she met through the female co-star of his latest film. not sure when it’s going to come to light, but I’ve heard both parties in the affair are planning on going public soon.” But according to a source quoted by Page Six in June 2023, cheating wasn’t involved with their split and instead, his The Bear filming schedule as a reason for their marriage breakdown.

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin. Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

On Mother’s Day, Timlin wrote: “Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—ing hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. Its not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself “don’t forget this” because theres no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same. My hope for all mothers is that the expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgement love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible. We need it. Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough- doing what is best for you can seem impossible- but it’s not. [sic]”

Some fans questioned her use of “single mom” given that her children’s father was very much in the picture still. One comment said; “There is a difference between being a single mom and being a mom that is single,” so she changed the phrasing to read, “Co-parent is not how I pictured it.”

White was apparently taken aback by her posts, as a source told Page Six in an article published on June 22, 2023, that he was “blindsided” by the Mother’s Day post: “Addison changed her Instagram post because it wasn’t accurate, a lot of people were like ‘What are you talking about?” The source continued: “Jeremy had no control about where he was filming. He filmed The Bear in Chicago and any time he could, he came home. He is so involved in those girls’ lives, he adores his daughters.”

