A week after her separation rumors made the headlines, Kyle Richards is stepping in to the Morgan Wade dating rumors.

On July 2, 2023, an insider told People that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

The couple released a joint statement on Instagram, ”In regards to the news that came out about us today…” they wrote on Kyle’s Instagram. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

The statement continued, “However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support.”

The separation rumors were also instigated by rumors of Kyle Richards dating country singer Morgan Wade. So how did Kyle Richards respond to Morgan Wade dating rumors? Read more to find out.

How did Kyle Richards respond to Morgan Wade dating rumors?

How did Kyle Richards respond to Morgan Wade dating rumors? When she was confronted by the paparazzi, she said, “We are very good friends.” She was asked if it was “just a rumor,” she responded a “yes.” She was also asked about her and Morgan’s matching tattoos when she pointed out that she and Brandi Mellencamp also had matching tattoos. “[Wade’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with,” she said.

In another paparazzi video, she said that she’s not dating Morgan Wade, but she’s “not single.” She also exclaimed, “I’m not divorced!” when the paparazzo asked if she’s going to have a fun summer as a divorcee. She also told the paparazzi to see their joint statement on Instagram.

Page Six also posted a picture that was allegedly taken of Morgan Wade and Kyle with her wedding ring on in July. The Bravo celebrity shut down the picture’s origins immediately, “This photo is from April when Morgan was in town performing at my [National Alliance on Mental Illness] event for RHOBH. She is not even in California,” Richards commented on the outlet’s now-deleted Instagram post on July 9. “And I am not hiding my face. Please stop.”

Bravo fan @FaceReality16 posted a series of Instagram stories of evidence of alleged cheating, or at least something close to it. Most of the stories are developments that Mauricio doesn’t repost stories where Kyle tags him even during their daughter’s wedding and his birthday. The stories also note the proximity between country singer Morgan Wade and Kyle after they met in 2022 and Kyle pursued her “edgy” phase. The two ended up getting matching heart tattoos that Kyle showed off on a daytime talk show host where she says it’s really special. @FaceReality16t also pointed out the matching rings that the two constantly wear.

“It kind of seems hard to deny there might be something going on right now,” @jillbadlotto said in a TikTok. “For a couple who is so into each other, and she would just overly gush about him on social media, this just seems very odd to me. One RHOBH fan posted on Reddit, “Ok I just went through those highlights and I’m convinced. I was like 75% on board until I got to the heart tattoos. Sealed the deL.” Another fan commented, “Whether she has another close friend or something more is speculation, but she doesn’t seem as close to Mo. Maybe she is having a mid-life crisis.”

Back in April 2023, Mauricio addressed the cheating rumors. “We’re not getting divorced,” he said on an episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s Two T’s In a Pod. “I mean, it’s so dumb.”

“That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” he explained. “So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Kyle and Mauricio talked about the pressure The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills put on their marriage. “If you can survive a marriage on reality TV, you can survive at all,” Mauricio said. “There’s no question.”

Kyle added, “It’s certainly not what we expected. I mean, I was an actor all my life and my family had been in the public eye, but we never expected this turn. I never expected to do reality television and what that would do to our lives. But we definitely face some challenges, because I think that when you have something great — and people see how happy you are — the more they kind of come after it. So, you know, people always say to me, ‘You should write a book on how to have the best relationship.’ As soon as I do that, people want to come after me. So now it’s like, you get more protective, but it’s definitely made us stronger. We’ve learned just to be even more protective of our relationship, and appreciate it.”

