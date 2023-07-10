If you’ve been on Twitter, Keke Palmer’s baby daddy is causing up a stir on social media. After Keke Palmer and Usher’s video became viral, Darius Jackson had some thoughts about his girlfriend.

Keke and Darius welcomed their first child together on February 25, 2023. The Nope star made a sweet Instagram carousel to show off her and her BF’s new lives as parents. She posted in corresponding photos, “1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

On July 5, 2023, Darius made some comments about his (former?) girlfriend that made the internet fuming. So how did Keke Palmer’s boyfriend react to the Usher video? Read more to find out.

How did Keke Palmer’s boyfriend react to the Usher video?

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

How did Keke Palmer’s boyfriend react to the Usher video? In the video, Keke is serenaded by the “My Boo” singer in a sheer black Givenchy dress and is enjoying her time with the music legend. Darius quote tweeted the video on Twitter, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” Lots of Twitter users came in for Keke’s defense. “MOM, not wife😂😂😂😂 i suggest you shut up,” one user tweeted. “Unless there is a ring on that woman’s finger, you don’t have a place, man,” another Twitter user wrote. “And even if y’all was married, not a solid look publicly shaming the mother of your child for her outfit choice. Possession doesn’t usually go well in relationships, and you’re with an extremely famous person. Better grow thicker skin.” Another reply said, “Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure.”

The day after he quote tweeted the video, Darius made a subsequent tweet. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” More backlash ensued on the Internet and Darius deleted his social media accounts. The accounts reappeared days later, but fans noticed that Darius didn’t follow Keke on social media and he wiped all pictures of her on his account.

Keke posted on Instagram of the Usher experience, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd” Usher replied in the comments, “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾”

Days after the drama, Keke promoted her merch on her Instagram that maybe subtly shading the situation and posing her adorable son. “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍 “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit” shirts available NOW! Link in bio :)”

She added, “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Weeks before the concert, the Nope star made a tribute post on Instagram fro Darius. “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!(don’t tell my dad I said that), the True Jackson VP alum wrote. “Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised. You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo! God bless you darling, thank you for being in our lives. WE LOVE YOU!”

The True Jackson VP alum hosted Saturday Night Live on December 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she addressed the rumors that she was pregnant. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said as she opened her coat to reveal a very pregnant belly. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Darius and Keke met through Darius’ sister, Sarunas Jackson, who starred in Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure. Keke had a guest star appearance on the show, and she reportedly met Darius during a Memorial Day weekend party in 2021. Darius is also an actor and has also been a fitness trainer.

Though the two remained pretty private about their relationship, the two posted about each other on several occasions. After her SNL hosting duties she thanked her boyfriend on Instagram, “thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone.”

In a now-deleted post from October 2021, Keke posted an Instagram post with the caption, “Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with. I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me.”

