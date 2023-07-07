After news of their relationship spread on the internet, basketball fans are asking: what does Michael Jordan think of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s age difference?

The son of the GOAT of basketball in a relationship with The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen who was married to his father’s teammate Scottie Pippen. He’s 32, while she’s 48. In an interview with Tamron Hall, she opened up about how she met MJ’s son, “We have a lot of mutual friends, and so we’re kind of in the same circle,” she explained, noting that the duo have not known each other as long as some people believe.

The Real Housewives star added that she has been spending time with Marcus’ family, including his dad, Michael. “I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them,” she said. “I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine.” She also added, “My kids love Marcus,” she revealed. “We travel together, my kids really enjoy spending time with him. I feel like I’m in a great place and that’s the most important thing.”

But what does Michael Jordan really think of Marcus Jordan dating Larsa Pippen and their age difference. Read more to find out.

What does Michael Jordan think of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s age difference?

What does Michael Jordan think of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s age difference? In a video captured by TMZ, a paparazzo asks the Chicago Bulls MVP if he approves of his son’s relationship with the Real Housewives of Miami star. He laughs and is asked again, to which he replies, “No.”

Marcus was asked about his father’s approval in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on July 5, 2023. He assured that Michael loved the couple, “Yeah. Oh Yeah.” “We spent Thanksgiving together last year and, you know, my family loves her. They think she’s great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with, you know, where I’m living,” Marcus told the site.

“Everybody had an opinion at first. I think there was some shock and interest early on, but I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays.” he continued. “At least for me, if we’re gonna be in the media, you know, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom’s side and my dad’s side. And so, I think that went well and so far, so good.”

In a podcast episode of Separation Anxiety With Hosts Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan, Larsa and Marcus addressed how their family dealt with their age difference “I don’t think there was ever any hurdles, I just think there was some shock value to the fact that we were dating. Caught maybe some people on my side of the family off guard a little bit,” he said.

He continued, “I think once people really got to understand and see us together, it made everything a little more comfortable. My parents want to see me happy. Your family wants to see you happy. That’s all you could ever ask for.”

He currently runs THE TROPHY ROOM in Orlando, Florida, an elevated retail boutique that was inspired by his father’s trophy room in their family residence. The couple confirmed that they’ve spoken about the possibility of having kids together. “There’s been conversations,” he said on the podcast. “When we go and we meet people, or I’m introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up.”

“I do feel like I’m happy, because I have four kids, and I feel like you don’t have kids, so basically, it’d be a question for you. Because I’m really fulfilled with my four children,” Larsa replied.

Larsa defended her relationship on the Real Housewives of Miami’s Season 5 reunion. “I feel like a lot of people don’t understand, like, I didn’t know him,” she said about Michael’s son. “I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before. I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael.”

The reality star continued: “Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.”

In an interview with TMZ, Marcus Jordan talked about being raised by a famous dad. “The best thing, honestly, there’s just a lot of perks,” he told the gossip site. “We were raised relatively normal. I say ‘relative’ because I didn’t take my first commercial flight until I was a junior in high school. I grew up playing Playstation on a private jet. So it’s not normal. But my mom, she’s from the South Side of Chicago, and so she made sure we stayed grounded and visited my cousins on the South Side a lot. We had a somewhat normal upbringing, going to public middle school, et cetera, et cetera.”

As for the downsides, he said, “The negative, or the worst thing, would just be having to operate under the assumption that people are always wanting something from you,” he said. “Whether it was a Jordan shoe, or a connection of some sort. You have to operate under the assumption that people are coming around with their hands out. That’s probably the only downfall.”

