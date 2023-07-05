Mauricio Umansky Net Worth: What He Makes Compared To Wife Kyle Richards

A power couple through and through. Mauricio Umansky’s net worth is highly impressive alongside his wife’s.

Mauricio Umansky was born in Mexico to radio and television personality Estella Sneider. He married Kyle Richards in 1996. He gushed about their dynamic. “We’re best friends. We actually enjoy each other. [Kyle]’s funny, she makes me laugh,” Mauricio said. “I don’t have big guys nights out; Kyle is the person I want to spend most of my time with.” Since his marriage, he emerged as one of the top real estate

What is Mauricio Umansky’s net worth? Mauricio Umansky’s net worth is estimated to be around $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, which is the same as his wife’s.

He started his clothing company 90265 right out of college. “I started the fad of oversized T-shirts on girls wearing leggings,” he told Worth. At the beginning of their marriage, Mauricio discussed how she would support the family after he lost his job and his clothing company at the age of 26. “I was crying …and Kyle was an extraordinary wife,” he said on his Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills. “She sat down with me and said ‘We’re gonna figure something out.’ And she said, ‘Let’s go get our real estate licenses together.’”

They struggled financially together as he recalled on on Dear Media’s “Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick” podcast “When we started, we didn’t have any money,” Mauricio said on the podcast. “My wife was clipping coupons, you know, to go to the supermarket. Like we literally had to build everything … and it’s just been amazing. She’s amazing. She makes me laugh, and, and she’s just such a wonderful person.”

Mauricio joined his brother-in-law Rick Hilton’s real estate firm Hilton & Hyland. He later left the firm to start his own firm called The Agency. He recounted how his brother-in-law stopped talking to his family after he left, which extended the storyline and tension between Kyle and her sister Kathy. “Rick stopped speaking to me, which extended to Kyle and our whole family. And of course his wife, Kathy — Kyle’s sister — did the same,” he wrote in his book The Dealmaker. “They cut off all communication and no longer invited us to Thanksgiving dinners or other holidays. The only reason I can come up with, because they always hosted clients and friends, is that they didn’t want me to poach anyone. I never would have stolen a client from Rick, though maybe he didn’t believe my motives were pure. He and Kathy held tremendous anger toward us, which is not the way I choose to live my life.”

Since starting The Agency, Mauricio had a hand in selling nearly $5 billion in real estate sales. According to the Agency’s website, he also was in charge in selling the Playboy Mansion, the Walt Disney estate, and some of Michael Jackson’s properties. The Agency is also featured in the Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills which was renewed for a season 2 in April 2023.

As the CEO for the company, he talked about how his staff gives the utmost care to their clients. “I am not afraid of taking risks and I have always been very competitive in nature, not only in business, but in sports, and everything I do in life,” he told LA Dreams. “My motto is ‘dress me slowly because I’m in a hurry.’ I make my decisions carefully and considerately, trying to learn everything I can about the people I am meeting with; I want to know everything about them and their business. I really listen to my clients and cater to their needs.”

He continued, “The Agency is full of really great people, and our number one rule is ‘no assholes.’ Everyone really cares about the business and wants to take risks and try new creative endeavors. My true motivation is helping the people who work for us thrive. Money comes as a result of great things. The reward today is the people; we’re a growing brand and company. I want to leave a legacy.”

Together, Mauricio and Kyle have one of the most prestigious real estate properties in the Los Angeles area. In 2022, she and Mauricio sold their 2011 home which was the backdrop for many Real Housewives episodes. They sold it for a whopping $6.1 million according to TMZ.

On July 3, 2023, People reported that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” The couple has three daughters together: Alexia (born 1996), Sophia (born 2000), and Portia (born 2008). Alexia followed in her parents’ footsteps and stars in her dad’s reality show while working at The Agency. The two addressed the rumors in a joint statement.”In regards to the news that came out about us today…” they wrote on Kyle’s Instagram. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”The statement continued, “However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support.”

Back in April 2023, Mauricio addressed the cheating rumors. “We’re not getting divorced,” he said on an episode of the Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s Two T’s In a Pod. “I mean, it’s so dumb.”

“That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” he explained. “So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

