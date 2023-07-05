Mauricio Responded to Rumors He Cheated on Kyle Weeks Before Their Split

Weeks before the news of their separation, Mauricio Umansky responded to Kyle Richards cheating rumors and “dumb” claims they were divorcing over infidelity in their marriage.

Kyle, who has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Season 1, and Mauricio married on January 20, 1996. Mauricio was Kyle’s second husband after her marriage to her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, in 1988. Kyle and Guraish, who share daughter Farrah Brittany, separated in 1990 and divorced in 1992.

Kyle and Mauricio welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alexia, in 1996. Their second child, a daughter named Sophia, was born in 2000. Their third and final child, a daughter named Portia, was born in 2008. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Kyle and Mauricio talked about the pressure The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills put on their marriage. “If you can survive a marriage on reality TV, you can survive at all,” Mauricio said. “There’s no question.”

Kyle added, “It’s certainly not what we expected. I mean, I was an actor all my life and my family had been in the public eye, but we never expected this turn. I never expected to do reality television and what that would do to our lives. But we definitely face some challenges, because I think that when you have something great — and people see how happy you are — the more they kind of come after it. So, you know, people always say to me, ‘You should write a book on how to have the best relationship.’ As soon as I do that, people want to come after me. So now it’s like, you get more protective, but it’s definitely made us stronger. We’ve learned just to be even more protective of our relationship, and appreciate it.”

After 27 years of marriage, news broke that Kyle and Mauricio had separated on July 3, 2023. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source told People at the time.

Weeks before the news of their split, however, Mauricio responded to rumors he cheated on Kyle. Read on for what Mauricio said about Kyle cheating rumors and more on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills breakup shaking the Bravoverse.

Did Mauricio Umansky cheat on Kyle Richards?

Image: Getty Images. Getty Images.

Did Mauricio Umansky cheat on Kyle Richards? The answer is no. Kyle and Mauricio confirmed in a joint Instagram statement on July 4, 2023, that there was no “wrongdoing” in their marriage. “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the statement read. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The statement came two months after Mauricio responded to rumors he cheated on Kyle in an episode of the podcast “Two T’s in a Pod” on April 2023. “We’re not getting divorced,” he said at the time. “I mean, it’s so dumb.”

He also confirmed that rumors he cheated on Kyle were a storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. “That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” he said. “So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.” He continued, “It was addressed by the girls. They bought it up. They really bought it up to Kyle.”

He also told hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge that the storyline “kind of sucked” because Kyle’s RHOBH co-stars knew “what’s actually going on” but chose to give screentime to the rumors. “In order to be on these shows, you got to grow some thick skin,” he said.

The rumors came less than a year after Kyle’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley, responded to speculation Mauricio cheated on Kyle with her in August 2022. The rumor went viral after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dana Wilkey posted a photoshopped movie poster of Mauricio and Dorit on Instagram with the title: “An Affair to Remember.” “The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?” Dana captioned the post.

Dorit, who is married to husband PK Kemsley, commented on the post slamming Dana for spreading the rumor. “Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?” she commented. “You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever met. I guess it’s just as simple as that? Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?”

She continued, “If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

Dorit also denied the rumors in an interview on Watch What Happens Live in September 2022. “I mean, what do you think I feel?” “Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” she said. “It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”

Dorit, who told host Andy Cohen that she didn’t want to “give air to” the rumor, also called the speculation “annoying as F.” PK, who was in the audience for the episode, also joked, “When she’s got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.