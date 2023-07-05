She may be the last-standing housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Kyle Richards’ net worth is quite outstanding.

The former child actor joined the Bravo series in its inaugural season and continued to be a mainstay throughout its now 12 seasons. She’s also the sister of co-star Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, who is the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton.

She talked about how the show affects her private and public life with Yahoo’s In The Know. “There are some seasons where I can do absolutely no wrong, and then there are some seasons where people come after me and I deserved it. Then there are times where I don’t feel like I did anything and they’ll still come after me. You just don’t know. It really speaks to what’s going on in the world these days and how people are feeling too,” Kyle said. “I try to just stick with people that know me and know who I am and love me and support me. It’s easy for me to not think about the show. I do keep myself private, oddly enough. I have Kyle on the show and then there’s me alone with my friends. I post a picture and people are like, ‘Where’s Dorit [Kemsley]? Where’s this person?’ And I’m like, ‘I actually have friends who are not on the show, you know!’ It’s been very good for me to have this extra time, for sure.”

So what is Kyle Richards’ net worth? Read more to find out.

What is Kyle Richards’ net worth? Kyle Richards’ net worth is estimated to be around $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. She’s one of the top-paid housewives in the Beverly Hills iteration of the show.

She started out her career at a young age by being a child actor and starring in series like Little House on The Prairie and Police Story. She also starred as Lindsey Wallace in the original Halloween in 1978 and continued to reprise the role throughout the years. “I never imagined all these years, starting at eight years old, that I’d be here until the very end, decades later,” she told IndieWire about her latest appearance in 2022’s Halloween Ends. “I hate the fact that it says it ends. I was like, ‘Is it really going to end?’ But if it does have to end, I think the way they did it is the best way possible.”

She married real estate agent Mauricio Umansky in 1996. At the beginning of their marriage, Mauricio discussed how she would support the family after he lost his job. “I was crying …and Kyle was an extraordinary wife,” he said on his Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills. “She sat down with me and said ‘We’re gonna figure something out.’ And she said, ‘Let’s go get our real estate licenses together.’”

Together, they have one of the most prestigious real estate properties in the Los Angeles area. In 2022, she and Mauricio sold their 2011 home which was the backdrop for many Real Housewives episodes. They sold it for a whopping $6.1 million according to TMZ.

According to a 2014 report by Radar Online (a fixture on RHOBH—the site was the reason Kyle fell out with Vanderpump), Kyle makes $500,000 per season. She later disputed this in an Instagram comment where a RHOBH posted the claim. “Where do they come up with this?” she wrote. In an Instagram post in 2019, Kyle’s RHOBH costar Camille Grammer claimed that Kyle was paid $134,000 in season 1, while all other OGs were paid $36,000. Camille claimed that there was no favored nations at the time.

Kyle is also a successful entrepreneur too with her boutique fashion lines: Kyle by Alene Too, which closed its doors in 2018, and Kyle x Shahida, which has a boutique in the deserts of California. She told WWD about her decision of opening her new boutique, “I wanted to do a collection that looked fashionable, elegant, chic and comfortable, with beautiful wildlife and nature prints. I’m an avid animal and nature lover, and wanted that reflected in the line, which will give back to various charitable foundations.” The price range of pieces are from $200 to $500 according to the fashion website.

On July 3, 2023, People reported that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” The couple has three daughters together: Alexia (born 1996), Sophia (born 2000), and Portia (born 2008). Alexia followed in. her parents’ footsteps and stars in her dad’s reality show while working at The Agency.

The two addressed the rumors in a joint statement.”In regards to the news that came out about us today…” they wrote on Kyle’s Instagram. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

The statement continued, “However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support.”

